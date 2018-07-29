Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share Sweet Video Of Shirtless Snuggles With Baby Miles

The couple has been vacationing in Bali this week and has shared much of their experience with Instagram followers.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are vacationing in Bali and have been sharing their trip with Instagram followers since Thursday. Saturday morning they shared an intimate moment in bed with their new son, 10-week-old Miles Theodore. In the video, the three lay shirtless in bed with Miles between his mother and father. Teigen greets viewers with a “Hi,” and Legend responded with “Hi. Miles says hi.”

Thirty-nine-year-old Legend shared a photo earlier in the day of himself with both Miles and two-year-old Luna. In that photo the three relaxed on the couch, Luna smiling as Miles lay between them. The photo was captioned, “Babies in Bali.”

Thirty-two-year-old Teigen has shared lots of photos during their time in Indonesia. Some of the happy family include one of father and son, one of Luna sitting in a high chair eating an “exotic Balinese hamburger and French fries” with ketchup on her face, and one of just Miles while he made faces. Instagram followers have also been able to get an idea of what the swimsuit model eats and spends her time doing on vacation through her photos of her meals and other images. One day included breakfast of a poached egg atop a slice of avocado toast followed by a lunch that included tuna sambal salad.

Teigen showed that she has some of the same struggles as any new mom in a couple of photos. In one she’s trying to fit in a little sunbathing when little Miles is hungry, so she does both at once! In another, she tries for a cute picture with Luna who was obviously not into it. The cookbook author also shared photos of her vacation reading – James St. James’ Party Monster and Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood, both murder mysteries based on true stories. Then there was the video of her and Luna playing with an insect that turned out to be a tarantula hawk wasp that can inflict one of the most painful stings around.

The couple recently told People that they have been focusing on family time, spending time just enjoying each other’s company, and tending to all the demands of caring for a newborn.