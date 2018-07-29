Tiffany Trump & Marla Maples Wrap Up London Trip, Share Cute Mother-Daughter Pic

This summer, first daughter Tiffany Trump enjoyed plenty of downtime after completing her first year at Georgetown Law School. She and her mother, Marla Maples, went to London earlier this month, and they just wrapped up their visit to the United Kingdom.

To mark their last day in London, Maples posted a cute mother-daughter picture of herself and Trump in front of a bronze lion in the City of Westminster, Central London’s famous Trafalgar Square. The pair accidentally twinned in matching blue pinstripes. Maples wore a simple white t-shirt, cropped jeans, and walking shoes and left her blonde hair down. Meanwhile, Trump wore a cute pinstriped sundress and white tennis shoes. She put her waist-length hair half up and protected her eyes with stylish sunglasses.

Maples captioned the beautiful image, “Last day in London with Tiffany under the gaze of the most blue skies and guarded by the bronze Lions of #TrifalgarSquare So perfect as we step into the sun energy of Leo – Infinite Light, offering countless possibilities to do good and plant seeds for change. This is the time to take proactive steps toward realizing your deepest desires. So with gratitude, I thank England and all our friends there for memorable times surrounded by love. Ps @tiffanytrump & I didn’t plan the Blue Pinstripes but I love it!”

On July 19, President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter posted an Instagram photo of herself with her friend Karen Shiboleth. She captioned the image, “Finally reunited with my best @karenshiboleth (definitely worth the trip to London to see my girl!).”

Shiboleth also posted a moment from their time together in London, and she had a lot to say about her good friend Tiffany Trump. She wrote, “Endless respect for this girl. One of my oldest friends & one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. Last time I checked she wasn’t a politician… unfounded cruelty is an ugly thing! Love you @tiffanytrump (and seems the dude behind us would agree)”

Apparently, after wrapping up her time in London with her mother, the first daughter headed to the Greek Island of Mykonos, according to an Inquisitr report. The 24-year-old first daughter attended a fundraiser at the Nammos restaurant along with 32-year-old actress Lindsay Lohan. The two planned to meet up at the event, and Trump’s best friend Andrew Warren joined them.

It looks like Trump is wringing out every moment of fun she can this summer before she returns to real life and her second year at Georgetown Law.