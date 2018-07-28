Thomas Markle Says Meghan Has Cut Him Out Of Her Life, Fears He Will Never Meet His Royal Grandchildren

The estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex says he is being punished for speaking against the royal family.

Thomas Markle has made headlines for his strained relationship with his daughter, Meghan, in the weeks since her wedding to Prince Harry. Now, in a new interview with the Daily Mail, the father of the Duchess of Sussex says his daughter has completely cut him out of her life.

Thomas Markle has revealed he has not spoken to Meghan for more than ten weeks, and he feels he is being “punished” for his involvement in a staged paparazzi photo scandal earlier this year. Shortly after Markle was caught posing for phony pap pics to help “better” his image, he informed his daughter that he would be unable to attend her royal wedding due to emergency heart surgery. Prince Charles walked his daughter-in-law down the aisle in place of her father.

Now, Markle, 74, claims he was cut off after he dared to speak publicly about how his daughter has changed since becoming part of the royal family.

“I’m really hurt that she’s cut me off completely,” Markle told the Mail. ” I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off. …I have no way of contacting my daughter.”

Markle also revealed that he sent a birthday card to his daughter for her 37th birthday on August 4, but he doesn’t expect that she will ever see it. Just two months after his heart surgery, Thomas Markle went on to say that his daughter would maybe be better off if he was dead.

‘The men in my family rarely live over 80 so I’d be surprised if I had another ten years. I could die tomorrow,” Markle said. “Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died. Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her. But I hope we reconcile. I’d hate to die without speaking to Meghan again.”

The retired lighting director also addressed the probability that his almost 37-year-old daughter could likely have a child sometime in the next year.

“What’s sad is that sometime in the next year Meghan and Harry will have a baby and I’ll be a grandfather, and if we’re not speaking I won’t see my grandchild. How tragic is that, to deprive a child of its grandfather because I said a few things critical of the Royal Family?”

Markle went on to explain that his daughter was upset for him for saying that “she and Harry will probably have a baby soon” in previous interviews.

“But Meghan’s been saying that herself for the past six or seven years, talking about how much she wants a family. Harry’s been saying it too,” he added.

Markle seemingly alternated from being a concerned father to an angry outsider during his interview with the Mail. Markle told the U.K. publication that he has reached his limit with Meghan and the royal family and that he refuses to be silenced. He also reminded critics that he funded his daughter’s private education and college, which paved the way for the life she has today.

“I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her… I was having my good years then, making good money, and could afford to give her the best, with a good school, good education, good home. And did I get any recognition for it? Any thanks? She doesn’t even speak to me now. How cold is that?”

Meghan Markle has not spoken publicly about her father since the royal wedding in May. The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly “blindsided” by her father’s TV interview with Good Morning Britain last month.