Rita Ora Dons Black Lacy Mask, Declares ‘Show Must Go On’ Amidst Bad Weather

'Girls' artist was singing in the rain in Scotland.

Singer Rita Ora isn’t about to let bad weather stop her from getting to her next performance venue. Amidst lousy weather, Ora’s flight to Scotland got canceled, so she found alternative transportation.

Ora had a show coming up in Glasgow, and when the travel gods made the going tough for her, she put on a lacy black mask that made her look more like a superhero than a singer, hopped a train, and made the long trek to her performance.

The “Girls” singer took to Instagram to share a bit about her situation. She posted a series of pictures of herself wearing the mask and sitting on the train. Ora captioned the images, “The show must go on! Scotland I’m coming! The weather is s**t, flight got canceled but that’s not gonna stop me from getting there! I hopped on the train (it’s a pretty long ride, caught up on love island obvs) Let’s hope the weather doesn’t get worse and the weather gods let us perform outside for all of you! Fingers crossed but regardless I’m on my way!! See you soon!!”

Throughout the roughly five-hour train journey, the superstar kept updating her fans via her Instagram story. Just two hours ago, she posted celebratory video clips sharing her excitement that she finally made it to Glasgow.

Because her journey took so long, Ora actually had to get police help to arrive at her concert on time. She gave huge thanks shout out to the police department for its assistance during the unforeseen circumstances.

Finally, with the rain pouring down, Ora arrived on stage at Dundee to the roar of the crowd. Fans did not seem to mind the inclement weather at all. They wanted to see the “How We Do” singer no matter what the weather did or did not do to assist with the outdoor concert.

Even with rain falling on the stage, Ora and her backup dancers provided a fantastic performance splashing through the rain confidently as they danced their way through the wet weather and the amazing music. At one point, a couple got engaged on stage, and Ora posted on congratulations on her Instagram story.

Ora really put it all out there singing in the rain in Scotland, and from the sounds of the crowd, they absolutely loved her for it. What a long day it must have been, but it also looked like everything turned out to be amazing for both Ora and her fans in the region.