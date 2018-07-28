More Than 30 Awesome Horror Movies Coming To Shudder In August

If you’re a horror fan, Shudder has officially risen from ‘solid service’ to ‘must-have.’

Shudder has shown no signs of slowing down in providing quality content since the horror streaming service came into its own. During July Shudder premiered the extremely-successful The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs and also announced a forthcoming Creepshow series, which will be created by horror veteran Greg Nicotero. Nicotero is one of the creative minds behind AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Bloody-Disgusting recently reported on the new content coming to Shugger for the month of August. Shudder will be offering an impressive new selection to subscribers starting August 1, 2018, including both horror movies and horror series’ new to the platform.

Beginning on August 1, Shudder will offer In the Mouth of Madness, The Dead, Boy Eats Girl, The Dead 2: India, Run Lola Run, Sorority Row, and The Substitute.

August 2 viewers will receive The Gravedancers, Dread, Hidden, Hostage, as well as See No Evil and See No Evil 2, which are both horror films featuring WWE superstar Glen Jacobs AKA Kane.

Greg Nicotero will develop Creepshow on Shudder. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

On August 6 Shudder will premiere The Blair With Project as well as its sequel Blair Witch 2: Book Of Shadows.

August 9 will see the Shudder premiere season one of Channel Zero

The Chamber, The Road Movie, Caught, and Are We Not Cats will show up on Shudder on August 13, followed by premieres of Heathers, November, The Canal, and All Cheerleaders Die on August 20.

On August 23 the series Angleby will make its Shudder debut and then Shudder will round out the month of August on the 27th with a release of six more horror titles including Open Windows, Southbound, Wolfcop, Little Deaths, Drug War, and The Collector.

Shudder is owned by AMC and offers horror fans a mix of horror classics old and new as well as being home to a ton of exclusive content including the independent horror film Let Me Make You A Martyr, which stars rocker Marilyn Manson. Other notable Shudder exclusives include Primal Screen, Sam Was Here, We Are The Flesh, and the recently added Todd and the Book of Pure Evil.

Horror is currently experiencing a rennaisance or sorts, performing notably well both in terms of critical acclaim and box office performance. Films like Hereditary, It Follows, The Babadook, and The Witch are garnering huge praise from critics for their boldness, artistic approaches, and creative concepts. While horror adaptations like Stephen King’s It, alongside original horror films like A Quiet Place, are keeping executives happy in exceeding expectations and becoming some of the highest grossing films of the year.

A number of horror films are scheduled to be released in 2019, many of which are Stephen King adaptations.