Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Engagement Could Be Happening, Insider Tells ‘Us Weekly’

The pop singer has been dating her 'Slumber Party' video co-star since 2016.

Britney Spears might be ready to do it again. The twice-married pop star is in a serious relationship with boyfriend Sam Asghari, and now an insider says wedding bells could be in the couple’s future. Spears, 36, met Asghari, 24, on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016 and sparks immediately flew. And while a few eyebrows have been raised over the couple’s 12-year age gap, the singer is apparently smitten.

“Sam will be with Britney for [her] entire tour and they are more in love than ever,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Even though Sam is younger than Britney, he is extremely mature for his age. Don’t be surprised if they get engaged in the next year.”

Although Spears is a busy mom-of-two, she spends a lot of time with her new man cooking, working out, and vacationing. Asghari seemingly changed the singer’s attitude about dating after she weathered a couple of bad relationships.

“Britney swore she was done with relationships, but then Sam came along. She’s very happy in her relationship. She has a consistent routine and she’s doing what she does best. Life is good for Britney,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The engagement rumors come just six months after a source told Life & Style that Brit is “itching” to get hitched to Asghari.

“They’re planning on getting engaged and having a spring wedding,” a source told Life & Style late last year. “One year was her benchmark. They passed what she was calling her ‘one-year relationship test.'”

The Life & Style source added that Spears already has her dream wedding planned out and is seriously considering Hawaii “a barefoot beach wedding” to the man she calls her “other half.”

“She’ll wear a white dress, but it won’t stay on for long — she wants to ditch the dress and get into a bikini,” the insider said of the singer.

While Britney reportedly has marriage on her mind, Asghari, a model and fitness trainer, also recently gushed about his relationship to Men’s Health. And it’s clear there’s nothing “Toxic” about it on his end, either.

“She motivates me more than anyone,” Asghari said of Spears. “It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing.”

Britney Spears was previously married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 and to backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. Spears shares sons Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11, with Federline.