‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview: Kyle Blackmails Phyllis And Devon Blames Lily!

Blame and guilt threaten to tear apart a Genoa City family.

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers video shows that the blame game begins. First, a desperately hurting Devon blames his sister, Lily, for the accident that claimed Hilary’s life. Then, Kyle blames Phyllis for her one night stand causing possible issues with Billy. Finally, Nikki gets in on the blame as well.

Devon (Bryton James) is in agony. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) lost his baby and then lost her life after the accident. Devon’s sister Lily (Christel Khalil) drove the car during the wreck, and now Devon turns all his anger toward her. He blames her for Hilary’s death. After all, for years now, Lily wanted nothing more than to have Hilary out of her brother’s life for good.

Just wait until the little detail of Lily running a red light comes out. Then, Devon will undoubtedly blame his sister. In fact, Lily will also blame herself. So far, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Shauna (Camryn Munn) have kept that truth to themselves and nobody but Cane (Daniel Goddard) really knows. How long, though, before Shauna breaks down and ends up telling Devon the whole truth of what she saw during the accident? This situation may very well end up tearing the entire Hamilton-Winters family apart for good.

While Devon puts Hilary to rest this week, he’ll find no peace for himself and neither will the rest of his family.

Today on #YR, Hilary and Devon look back on their past. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/uInNCk8VuE pic.twitter.com/wnYLCk5b0M — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) slept with Nick (Joshua Morrow) in an ill-advised moment of weakness after she fought with Billy (Jason Tompson) and Nick argued with Sharon (Sharon Case). Although Phyllis and Nick agreed to keep the night of passion their little secret forever, Kyle (Michael Mealor) stopped by at the wrong time, and realized somebody was at Phyllis’s, and although he’s not entirely sure of the identity of her lover, Phyllis did admit that she had a meaningless one night stand.

Of course, Kyle now plans to use that detail to his advantage at Jabot. He already has his Aunt Ashley (Eileen Davidson) as an ally, and now he’s pulling Phyllis in through a bit of blackmail. Plus, Billy is doing plenty to bring himself down through gambling, so it won’t take much to topple everything and for Kyle to get the upper hand.

Speaking of Nick and Phyllis, somehow Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) realizes something is up too. She accuses Phyllis of doing something unforgivable — again. Will Phyllis’s dalliance with Nick end up putting the alliance between Phyllis, Nikki, Sharon, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) over J.T.’s death at risk?

Don’t miss a moment of the exciting storylines next week. Check out The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr to see what’s coming up for Monday’s episode.