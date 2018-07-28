Staub's new husband Marty Caffrey claims he's filing for divorce in a statement

After just two months of marriage, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub and her new husband, Marty Caffrey have split according to a statement he gave RadarOnline. Caffrey reached out to Radar last night to explain that his marriage to the Bravo star is over.

“Marty Caffrey is divorcing Danielle Staub.”

The two married on Bimini on May 5th of this year, but now he says she was pretending to be someone else. Caffrey is Staub’s third husband.

“Sorry things didn’t work out baby. You aren’t what you pretended to be. Sad.”

Soon after, Caffrey deleted the post on social media, but he hasn’t retracted his statement.

According to PageSix, a representative for RHONJ star Staub admitted that her marriage to Marty Caffrey is in trouble.

“Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out.”

Sources say that Staub through a masquerade birthday party on Friday night and Caffrey was a no-show. Danielle Staub was on the show and then off RHONJ, but now she is back as a friend of the cast. She was most famous for being an enemy of Teresa Giudice, but now the two are said to be friends. Staub alleges she has been engaged nineteen times.

Hollywood Life says that several RHONJ cast members attended the Bahamian beach wedding of Staub and Caffrey including Teresa Giudice, who was the matron of honor, and Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga who served as bridesmaids along with Staub’s two daughters, Christine and Jillian.

Staub said she was inundated with well wishes on the day of her marriage to Caffrey.

“All my family, my friends, everyone’s checking in with me, and I’m like, ‘Guys, I haven’t showered—I still haven’t showered—and I’m getting married today.'”

Staub explained that this time felt different from the eighteen other times she was engaged to be married.

“When I saw his family last night for the first time after our rehearsal, on the beach, I felt them looking at me like I was a wife. And to me, and my daughters, looking at him like he is my husband. And I think it definitely made it super profound for me.”

There have been rumors that Staub and Caffrey (who sometimes uses the name, McCaffrey) were having trouble, but there had been no statements about the difficulties until last night.

RHONJ cast member Teresa Giudice has expressed interest in Danielle Staub returning to the show full-time this coming season.