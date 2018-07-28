CNN’s Jake Tapper Uses Taylor Swift Lyric To Describe Donald Trump’s Feud With Attorney Michael Cohen

Unlike many celebrities, Taylor Swift avoids talking politics. However, her name recently came up when CNN host Jake Tapper was reporting on one of America’s biggest current political stories, the decision of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to seemingly turn on the president.

As reported by The Hill, Jake Tapper used lyrics from the Taylor Swift song “Bad Blood” to describe what’s been going on between Donald Trump and Michael Cohen.

“In the immortal words of Taylor Swift, ‘Now we’ve got bad blood, we used to be mad love,'” Tapper said on his show, The Lead.

Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Michael Cohen for recording conversations that the two had years ago. Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, gave CNN audio of one such confidential conversation, a discussion about how they would pay to keep a story about Trump’s alleged affair with Playboy playmate Karen McDougal from ever seeing the light of day. Cohen has also reportedly claimed that Donald Trump knew in advance about the much-discussed 2016 Trump tower meeting attended by Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer who claimed to have dirt on Hilary Clinton.

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” has nothing to do with politics, but it is allegedly about the breakdown of a once-warm relationship between two headline makers like Trump and Cohen. According to Rolling Stone, the song references the longstanding feud between Taylor Swift and fellow pop princess Katy Perry, a festering wound that was first opened during a battle over backup dancers.

A comprehensive guide to the Taylor Swift-Katy Perry feud https://t.co/jw3lAytfbS — TIME (@TIME) March 19, 2018

Unlike Katy Perry, who once took to Twitter to admonish Donald Trump for his “divisive, racist, xenophobic rhetoric,” Swift never talks about the president and his controversial policies. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, her silence has irked some of her fellow celebrities, including Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, who recently criticized her for remaining apolitical. But while Taylor Swift might not like to talk Trump, she does have something in common with the president: They both air their grievances with people publicly. The president does it on Twitter, where he recently deemed Michael Cohen’s behavior “so sad,” while Swift does it in her songs. In “Bad Blood,” she warns Katy Perry that her alleged backstabbing will “catch up” to her. However, she doesn’t mention her rival by name.

To expect Taylor Swift to speak out against Trump is to misunderstand what she’s been selling all along https://t.co/ObcWega0Js — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 22, 2016

Publicly feuding with people can have unfortunate consequences. According to Metro, Taylor Swift’s camp allegedly believes that her feuds with fellow celebs including Katy Perry, Kanye West, and Calvin Harris caused her to be shut out of all the major categories when this year’s list of MTV Video Music Awards were announced. They fear that her behavior has earned her a “bad reputation” among some members of the music industry.

However, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry did eventually make amends, so perhaps Michael Cohen and Donald Trump could take a page from the singers by putting the past behind them and burying the hatchet. Katy was the one who reached out to Taylor by sending her an actual olive branch along with an offer to make peace. So now the big question is: Who will be the Katy Perry of the political world by playing peacemaker, Michael Cohen or Donald Trump?