Alberta Man Changes Gender To Save On Car Insurance

How far would you go to save a little money on your car insurance? Maybe place a few calls to various agents to compare quotes? Successfully completing a safe driver’s course is another way to shave a few dollars off of payments, and a reasonable way to keep a little extra cash in the bank. If those options seem reasonable, what would you do to save a lot of money on your car insurance, up to 25 percent? The odds are, most people would likely do a lot more than place a few calls or take a driving course, but almost no one would go as far as an Alberta man who changed his gender to save on insurance payments for a Chevrolet Cruze.

Times Now News reports that the person, a 23-year-old man who is remaining anonymous, wanted to purchase a Chevy Cruze, except that when he got the insurance quote for it, the $4,500 annual sum for coverage was too much and he would not be able to afford the car. CBC reports that the man was angry, and “didn’t feel like getting screwed over any more.” He then inquired as to why his premium was so high, which garnered a response explaining that men under 25 years of age paid higher premiums because they are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents. When he asked what a woman would have to pay, he got an idea.

Alberta man legally changes sex for cheaper car insurance: 'I didn't feel like getting screwed over any more' https://t.co/bIAPVIJeUt pic.twitter.com/cYrrXlstlF — Ottawa Citizen (@OttawaCitizen) July 27, 2018

Upon hearing that a woman of his age in the same car would only have an annual policy premium of $3,423, he was shocked, and outraged, but also ready to do something about it, according to National Post. He asked the insurance agent if they could just change his gender on the paperwork, but they declined as it would be illegal. Not one to give up, and determined to save on car insurance, he found out what was needed to change his gender legally.

“I am now a woman … I now pay $1,100 less for auto insurance. I won. The end.”

Since all he needed was a birth certificate and driver’s license that identified him as a woman, the process was fairly simple. He made an appointment to visit a doctor who provided him with a letter that stated he was in fact now a woman. With that, he had his paperwork changed to reflect that, and purchased his Chevy Cruze thanks to saving a ton of money on his car insurance. When it was all said and done, the CBC reported that the “lady” was very excited by the outcome of it all.

“I did it for cheaper insurance. I am a man 100%. Legally, I’m a woman.”

Alberta man admits to Perjury – “changes gender on government IDs for cheaper car insurance.” He thinks he’s so clever. Perjury is an offence liable to imprisonment of up to fourteen years. IT’S NOT A LOOPHOLE IT’S A CRIME! #ableghttps://t.co/U4jjP7elrk pic.twitter.com/46swLWdIf5 — Stephanie McLean (@NDPStephanie) July 26, 2018

Despite his jubilation, the transgender community in Alberta, and around the world, as the story has spread, has not been pleased by his stunt. They cite that this is a mockery to their struggle, and fraudulent. While the insurance company claims their hands are tied in the matter, and the government is doing nothing, they have also been on the receiving end of some social media backlash. While the identity of the man that claims to have “taken advantage of a loophole,” has been kept private by CBC, a significant amount of social media venom has been directed his way as well.