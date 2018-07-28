‘Big Brother 20’ Week 5 Spoilers: New HOH And Nominees For Eviction Revealed

The fifth Head of Household has named their nominees.

Week 4 of Big Brother Season 20 is in the books and a new Head of Household has been crowned after the eviction of Kaitlyn Herman this past Thursday. Despite being given a chance to return into the house, Kaitlyn flopped on a six-piece puzzle leaving only 11 houseguests to vie for the next HOH position.

According to the live feeds, documented by the Big Brother Twitter account, Bayleigh Dayton won the fifth HOH competition. Fans rejoiced on Twitter as Bayleigh has been one of the favorite houseguests of the season. Ever since Bayleigh’s showmance partner Chris “Swaggy C” Williams was backdoored in Week 2, fans have been rallying for her to nab an HOH.

Bayleigh promised several of her friends in the house safety shortly after winning HOH, including Haleigh Broucher, Faysal Shafaat, and Angie “Rockstar” Lantry. The flight attendant also showed compassion for Tyler Crispin since he had just lost one of his closest allies in the house at the last eviction.

This left Brett Robinson, Angela Rummans, Rachel Swindler, Kaycee Clark, JC Mounduix, Scottie Salton and Sam Bledsoe as possible options for eviction. Bayleigh has been playing the middle of the house and has stayed relatively under the radar by forming friendships on both sides.

Eventually, Bayleigh placed Brett and Rachel on the block according to a tweet. There have been rumblings on the live feeds of backdooring Scottie should the Power of Veto be used to remove either of the two nominees, but Bayleigh has not completely committed to the idea at this time.

Rachel and Brett from BB20 Sonja Flemming / CBS

The live feeds have shown plenty of conversations between Rachel and Bayleigh where they discuss the rarity of Rachel ever going home while sitting next to Brett on the block. The majority of the house seems to think Brett will get eliminated in a unanimous vote, something that has yet to happen this season.

The POV competition is currently underway, with the ceremony to follow shortly after. Bayleigh, Brett, and Rachel will compete in the POV competition, along with JC, Sam, and Tyler, who were chosen at random. Rockstar is hosting the ceremony, but no details of the exact challenge will be revealed until after its completion.

With two “Level 6” alliance members on the block, Brett, Rachel, and Tyler will be pulling hard for the victory in this particular POV to ensure someone from the other side of the house goes up, giving their alliance a fighting chance of keeping a strong five people.

Big Brother airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST., Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST, and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST.