How Meghan Markle Will Celebrate Her First Birthday As A Royal Next Weekend

Here is what the Duchess of Sussex will be doing when she turns 37 next Saturday.

Meghan Markle turns 37 on August 4, 2018, and the Suits star will be spending her first birthday as a royal attending a wedding of one her husband’s best friends, Charlie van Straubenzee. Although attending the event is not “technically” one of Meghan Markle’s official duties, she will attend the wedding in support of her husband, who will serve as van Straubenzee’s best man. Van Straubenzee and Prince Harry have been chums with each other since they were kids and even attended the same prep school together.

The news about Prince Harry attending the wedding and acting as best man was discussed by Tim Rooke, the royal photographer. Rooke tweeted that he won’t be there to take pictures of the joyous occasion, according to Hello Magazine.

The royal shutterbug, whose Twitter handle is “Rookie” tweeted the following.

“Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach. Can’t do everything!”

Rooke is the official royal photographer for Rex Shutterstock, and he has been snapping pics for 25 years of the British royal family in the United Kingdom and all over the globe. Here is the Twitter message Tim Rooke sent about missing the wedding, and below it are a few romantic photos that he shot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at various events this year.

Rooke is planning a beach excursion on the day of Meghan’s birthday. No word yet if Prince Harry has any special plans after the wedding for his darling duchess, or if he might be planning a special surprise for her at a later time.

Details of the high-profile wedding include that the nuptials will take place between van Straubenzee and self-employed videomaker Daisy Jenks. The event will take place in Surrey, England, and those in the know were aware since this summer that the duke would perform as best man for his pal, Van Straubenzee. Charlie van Straubenzee and his older brother, Thomas, were reportedly ushers at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding.

Prince Harry and Charlie van Straubenzee’s friendship has been in place since they were schoolkids, so it’s understandable why Harry and Meghan would want to postpone any birthday festivities until after Charlie and Daisy say their “I do’s.” The Duke of Sussex and van Straubenzee have been photographed multiple times over the years, including during the Rugby World Cup.

If you can go by the beaming smile Meghan Markle displays in photos, it seems like many of the days since she has been a royal are like a birthday to her. For her 36th birthday, according to Harper’s Bazaar, Prince Harry whisked her away to Africa for a safari vacation. The Sun published pictures last year of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle canoodling at the airport as they headed out to the African excursion.