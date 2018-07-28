Demi Lovato Improving With Help From Family & Wilmer Valderrama

The actor has been seen visiting Lovato twice since she was admitted to the hospital for an overdose Tuesday. The two have remained very close in spite of their breakup in 2016.

Pop superstar Demi Lovato’s condition is improving, according to a recent report from E! Online. Although full recovery will take time and will not be easy, the support she is receiving from family and friends has played a critical role in her recovery so far and will continue to be important going forward. Reports indicate that her family, as well as friends and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, have been there for her to this point and have made a difference in her progress. Valderrama was spotted visiting Lovato both Wednesday and Thursday. People described him as “shocked” to hear of her overdose.

“He knew she was going through a tough time but he wasn’t prepared for this. He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him.”

Lovato and Valderrama dated for six years before going their separate ways in 2016. The 38-year-old is said to still have strong feelings for his ex. In fact, People cited a source as saying that he has always thought they would reunite at some point. “He’s the love of her life and vice versa,” they said. As recently as February, a source described them as “super super close” with “a crazy love for each other.”

After Demi’s assistant found her unconscious at her Los Angeles home Tuesday, paramedics administered Narcan to the singer and took her to Cedars-Sinai Hospital. Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Lovato has been very open about her history of substance abuse and has shared that she spent time in rehab in the past. In March, she celebrated six years of sobriety. In June, she released a song titled “Sober” in which she admitted that she had relapsed.

While celebrating three years of sobriety back in 2015, Lovato credited then-boyfriend Valderrama with playing a significant role in her ability to remain sober, saying “I really wouldn’t be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer.”

Over the past few days, news has leaked that signs that Lovato may be spiraling have been present for a while now as her partying increased. Sources have reported that she and some friends had been partying for 12 hours before her overdose. One source said she had incorrectly “thought she could handle it,” and that she would go immediately into rehab when she’s released from the hospital.