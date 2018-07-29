Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Wanted A Baby Boy ‘So Badly’

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about how much she wanted a baby boy while she was pregnant with her daughter, True Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says that she wanted a little boy “so badly” before finding out that she was having a little girl.

According to a July 28 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian recently revealed to her Twitter followers about why they saw her long for a boy during the last season of the family’s reality TV show.

Kardashian says that she felt like she wanted a baby boy “so badly” because of her deep connection with her oldest nephew, Mason, who is the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The new mom says she would have felt confident with a little boy, but that God had other plans for her motherhood journey.

“I wanted a boy so badly Because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life,” Khloe Kardashian tweeted, later adding, “ANDDDD she has her two cousins to be her besties. We call them the triplets it’s just the cutest!! GOD IS GREAT.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe also recently revealed that she is beyond thrilled to be back in L.A. for the summer. Kardashian wrote via her app that she loves being back in her home and having her famous family close to her.

However, it seems that Khloe Kardashian being able to have her baby girl, True, around all of her cousins may be her favorite thing. Khloe says it’s a “great feeling” to watch little True interact with her cousins, Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, Chicago, Dream, and Stormi, and revealed that they’ve even been taking “classes” together.

It still remains to be seen if Khloe will return to Cleveland, Ohio to live with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, when the start of the brand new NBA season begins. Last year the reality star spent much of her time in Cleveland with Tristan, and three months following little True’s birth. It seems she may be taking her daughter coast to coast come this fall when Thompson and the Cavaliers begin the 2018-2019 schedule.