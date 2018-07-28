Kylie Jenner Schools Fans On How To Use AC To Take The Perfect Selfie As They Scrutinize Her Lip Size

Kylie also teased her new Birthday Collection.

Kylie Jenner is a true selfie pro. Like most experienced social media users, the 20-year-old beauty mogul knows how to use filters to alter her appearance. However, she also utilizes objects in the world around her when she’s snapping away in pursuit of the perfect picture to share with her 112 million followers.

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a selfie that was taken inside one of her luxury vehicles. As noted by The Daily Mail, temperatures in California have been soaring over 100 degrees this summer, so Kylie turned up the AC full blast to ensure that she didn’t start sweating her makeup off.

“Max AC at all times!!” she captioned her photo.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was cooling off from her trek to the car, she decided to take advantage of the artificial breeze. Kylie snapped a selfie while the AC vent was blasting her face, blowing her shiny dark tresses back and making it look like she was on the set of a photo shoot with a wind machine. Kylie Jenner’s flawless makeup job added to the polished and professional look of her selfie. She revealed that she’s rocking new products from her yet-to-be-released Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection in the snapshot.

“P.s. playing with my new bday collection,” Kylie wrote.

Kylie Jenner didn’t reveal whether her sparkly pink eyeshadow and her matching matte lipstick are both from her Birthday Collection. She will celebrate her 21st birthday on August 10, but fans who want to get their hands on the new items from her Birthday Collection won’t have to wait until she officially turns one year older to gift themselves with the latest additions to the Kylie Cosmetics line. According to Revelist, Kylie is opening up another pop-up shop in Los Angeles on August 1, and the 2018 Birthday Collection will be part of its offerings. It will be located somewhere inside the Westfield Century City shopping center.

FLARE suggested that this year’s Birthday Collection may be “light on the lip kits,” just like the Kylie x Summer collection was. However, some fans think Kylie Jenner used lip liner — which is one of the two cosmetics included in a lip kit — to make her lips look larger in her AC selfie. According to E! News, Kylie used to line her lips outside of their natural edges by giving them a plumper appearance. She eventually turned to lip fillers to achieve similar results.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie recently revealed that she had her fillers taken out, but now fans are debating over whether she’s using them again or if she’s readopted the lip liner method of plumping her pout.

“So ig the lip fillers came back,” wrote one fan.

“I feel like all she did was over line her lips but OK,” another argued.

heat wave A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

Having her fillers removed and reminding her fans that they can use makeup to make their lips bigger would be one way for Kylie Jenner to effectively market new lip kits, but fans will just have to wait a few days to see if the products that started it all were included in her 2018 Birthday Collection.