’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff In The Works: TLC Bringing Another Show To The Network With A Spin

Will fans tune in to TLC to see this spinoff of '90 Day Fiance'?

The series 90 Day Fiance has become an incredibly popular show for TLC, and the network has already created three spinoff versions to extend the reach of the franchise. Now the network has announced that there’s another new version on the way and viewers will surely be excited to see this one once it debuts. What’s the scoop?

TLC announced that they are creating a new show based on 90 Day Fiance that turns the journey around. Instead of following couples with one partner based in the United States and the other working to come to the U.S., this new show will follow Americans who move to another country to pursue love.

At this point, the working title of the new TLC spinoff is 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but that isn’t necessarily a firm title from the sounds of things. The announcement regarding the spinoff was made at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. This new spinoff will join not only the original version of the show but also 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, a digital series for the network.

Deadline mentioned the possibility that the evolving changes in the immigration process into the U.S. could have an impact on TLC’s ability to continue on with the traditional version of the series. Matt Sharp, the series’ executive producer, said that they aren’t involved in the immigration process, and they find couples who are authentic and already working through the process.

Whether the new show is being put together as a result of the changing U.S. immigration system or not, this new approach certainly opens up the field in terms of finding couples to participate. The network promises that it’ll be an intriguing and wild ride once it’s put together.

“Viewers will be able to see what it’s like when love flows in the opposite direction as we follow couples where the American moves across the globe to be with the person they love. It will be a wild ride!”

At this point, TLC did not announce a timetable in terms of when the new series will begin to air. However, 90 Day Fiance fans are already buzzing about this one and think that it could be the network’s next big hit. Stay tuned for spoilers regarding a premiere date and where the series will travel to see if Americans can be successful in finding love overseas.