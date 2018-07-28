Apple Reportedly Removing Headphone Jack From This Year’s iPad Pro Models, Per ‘Macotakara’

Two years ago, Apple polarized consumers around the world when it removed the headphone jack from its iPhone series, but the device had nonetheless remained popular, with consumers eventually getting used to the discontinuation of a seemingly simple and ubiquitous feature. With Apple’s new iPad Pros due for release in the coming months, new reports suggest that the company will be removing the feature as well from its high-end tablet line.

Citing a report from Japanese publication Macotakara, 9to5Mac detailed the possible dimensions of the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro variants, suggesting that both devices will be slightly slimmer. The smaller model is expected to be an even six millimeters thick, down from the 6.1-millimeter thickness of the existing version, while the larger variant is said to have a thickness of 6.4 millimeters, down from the current model’s 6.9 millimeters.

While 9to5Mac found it interesting that Apple is trying to “reduce the overall footprint” of its iPad Pro line, the publication added that it was also noteworthy that Apple appears to be discontinuing the headphone jack with the 2018 iPad Pro models, much like it did in 2016 with the iPhone 7. One key difference between both devices, however, is that the new iPad Pros won’t come with a Lightning to 3.5mm headphone adapter to ease the transition to the new setup like the iPhone 7 did two years ago.

Apple Said to Be Removing Headphone Jack From Upcoming 2018 iPad Pro Models https://t.co/AjTM5uX1MB by @julipuli pic.twitter.com/mnWmW3BqyN — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) July 28, 2018

It wasn’t mentioned why Apple will reportedly discontinue the headphone jack from this year’s iPad Pro series. However, MacRumors noted that the company took this step with the iPhone in 2016 to improve water resistance and to allow for the inclusion of certain features, such as a new rear camera system, a larger battery, and the Taptic Engine. As such, it’s unclear if the new iPad Pros have the same issue due to the addition of the True Depth camera system, or if Apple is trying to ensure uniformity between iPhone and iPad features.

Aside from the rumored removal of the headphone jack, the Macotakara report added more information on some of the iPad Pro’s other basic features. According to the Japanese Apple news and rumors blog, the company will likely move the Smart Connector on the iPad Pro to the lower rear side, which would place it near the Lightning Connector. Furthermore, the 2018 iPad Pro line will reportedly come with Face ID support, though Macotakara added that the devices might not include support for landscape Face ID in specific, contrary to previous reports.