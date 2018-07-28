Taylor Swift Can Rest Assured Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Is Not Her Father, He Says In Instagram Rant

Just in case you missed it, Billy Corgan, the lead singer of The Smashing Pumpkins, is not Taylor Swift’s father. In fact, according to the star’s Instagram post, he is not even Billy Corgan. The two-post Instagram rant goes on to explain that Billy Corgan is his father, and that he, William Patrick Corgan, created this alter ego. It seems as if Corgan wants to set the “Internets” straight that he has no paternal ties Swift and wants to lay this meme to rest.

“There is NO such person as ‘Billy Corgan’. He (BC) does not exist. Or, if he does exist (per these times), he is a creation from my mind to yours, and no different than a cartoon drawing of Batman or Sponge Bob.”

If you were wondering what sparked this rather interesting introspection, it seems as if there was a look-alike meme which compared the facial features of Corgan to Swift. The photo that was used of Swift shows a decidedly younger version than the singer’s 28-year-old self. The Smashing Pumpkins star was apparently upset that he was inundated with messages asking whether he is Taylor Swift’s father. Not only does he deny paternity to the “Shake It Off” singer, but he sets off on a tangent about his identity.

“But Billy Corgan, a construct of my own making, with a different walk, haircut, and even eyes that I purposely changed (from fully open to ovals half closed, like those of a snake), he was a new being around which I could invent any story as I pleased.”

Who is Taylor Swift’s father? That honor belongs to Scott Kingsley Swift, the man she describes as an “excellent father” in her song “The Best Day.” Investment News reported that Taylor initially wanted to be a financial adviser just like her dad, while her other 8-year-old friends had aspirations to become astronauts and ballerinas. Swift goes on to explain that she was inspired by his passion for what he does, just as she is passionate about music.

But it seems that stocks aren’t the only thing, Scott is passionate about. He relocated his company to Nashville when Taylor decided to pursue her dreams so that he could be there to support her. In 2011, Taylor showed her parents how grateful she was when she bought them a mansion in Nashville which reportedly cost her $1.4 million. However, she decided that she could do better and a few months later, bought another to the value of $2.5 million.

It seems that Taylor Swift definitely knows who her daddy is.