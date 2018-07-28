Emily Ratajkowski’s Super Sexy Take On The ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge

The model and actress sported a polka-dot bikini top while seated on a sofa in the black-and-white Instagram video.

Emily Ratajkowski has done it again. She’s done something that many have done before her and put the rest to shame. The “In My Feelings” challenge is making the rounds among celebrities. Ratajkowski threw her hat in the ring Friday with her take on the trend in an Instagram post. The model and actress showed off dance moves while sitting on a sofa that set the bar high for anyone hoping to match a level of sexy most don’t have even while standing and dancing.

With the caption “Lmaoooo. Wait for it,” she grooved in the black and white video while wearing a polka-dot bikini top and white sweat pants with her hair pulled into two buns. Large hoop earrings topped off her hot summer look. “Wait for it” referred to the end of the video, when the camera moved from Ratajkowski to an unidentified friend sitting behind her in a white hoodie. Follower comments included, “Better moves since Blurred Lines” in reference to her appearance in the video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 controversial mega-hit.

With an apparent affinity for polka-dot swimwear, she also posted a photo to Instagram Friday that shows her posing in front of a bathroom mirror while wearing a polka-dot one piece swimsuit. Followers fell in love with pic and commented with statements like “Perfect,” “Beautiful one,” and “Hottie.”

Tuesday 27-year-old Ratajkowski took to Instagram as she showed off a massive engagement ring that appeared to be the only thing she was wearing as she lay the hand with the ring on one breast and covered the other with her right arm. She was reportedly vacationing with her husband in Miami when the photo was snapped.

As reported by Page Six, the brunette beauty announced back in February that she had wed filmmaker Bear-McClard. The ceremony was simple and small, taking place in a courthouse. It was also a bit of a shock as the two had been dating for only a few weeks when they tied the knot.

Emily Ratajkowski has 17 acting credits to her name. In addition to her performance in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video, many know her for her role as Andie Fitzgerald in Gone Girl and as Mallory in I Feel Pretty. She has also made appearances in the film version of television show Entourage and on the television show I, Carly. Born in London, England, she was raised in Encinitas, California near San Diego.