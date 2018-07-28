Kaley Cuoco Posts Sweet Pic With Husband Karl As She Celebrates One Month As Mrs. Cook

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star is enjoying married life with her soul mate.

Kaley Cuoco is still on a newlywed high. The Big Bang Theory star, who tied the knot with Karl Cook on June 30, posted a sweet photo to Instagram to honor the couple’s one month wedding anniversary. The actress captioned the photo of her and her husband on their wedding day as they smiled and pointed at the camera, writing, “Happiest one month married lovely hubby!”

Cuoco’s many Instagram followers (she has 3.8 million of them) hit the comments section of the post to note how happy the lovebirds look in the photo. Several fans wrote that Karl Cook has already checked off “that sickness and in health box” when he cared for his wife after she underwent shoulder surgery just days after they exchanged vows.

Last month, People gave an inside look at Cuoco’s wedding to Cook, a professional equestrian, at a horse stable near San Diego, California. The bride wore a white lace Reem Acra dress for the ceremony then later changed into a lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit for the reception. Cuoco’s sister, Brianna, officiated the intimate ceremony, which was attended by several of the actress’s TBBT co-stars. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, and Wil Wheaton were all guests at Cuoco’s wedding.

But after the wedding, Cuoco headed for surgery to take care of a shoulder injury in lieu of a honeymoon. Cook was by his wife’s side during her hospital stay, and he documented the experience on social media.

Cuoco, who was previously married to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2015, told People she found her soulmate in Cook.

“He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘All right, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”

Still, Kaley Cuoco’s fans were surprised when she got engaged to Cook on her 32nd birthday last November. The actress previously told Cosmopolitan she didn’t expect to ever marry again after her bitter divorce from Sweeting.

“My ex ruined that word for me,” Cuoco said of marriage. “I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met.”

Kaley Cuoco met Karl Cook in 2016 and they bonded over their love of horses before becoming bride and groom just two years later.