Tristan Thompson’s Former Mistress Lani Blair Spotlights Sizzling Bikini Body

The brunette beauty has enviable curves.

Lani Blair, the brunette bombshell who reportedly had an affair with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, put her gravity-defying bikini body on display in a series of sizzling Instagram selfies.

In one photo, Lani sports a body-hugging red bikini that accentuates her tiny waist and ample glutes.

In another selfie, Blair dons a black-and-white, long-sleeved swimsuit top and matching bikini bottom that spotlights her hourglass figure.

Bombshell Curves Turn Heads

In both photos, Lani promotes swimsuit brands that she is paid to endorse. As the Inquisitr previously reported, celebrities can earn big bucks for promoting products on Instagram.

Lani’s one-time romantic rival, Khloe Kardashian, can earn up to $250,000 per post. Meanwhile, Khloe’s more-famous sister, Kim Kardashian, commands up to $500,000 for sharing a product on Instagram.

The highest-paid celebrity endorser on Instagram is singer Selena Gomez, who earns up to $550,000 per post, according to UK-based social media company Hopper HQ.

Lani Blair has been slammed as a home wrecker by Khloe’s fans on social media, but most people merely gush over her striking beauty and bombshell curves.

One person commented, “You’re beautiful, and could get so much better than Tristan, don’t be desperate like Khloe. It’s very unattractive, and you are far from unattractive.”

A post shared by Lani Blair (@laniblair) on Jul 27, 2018 at 6:19pm PDT

Blair has kept a surprisingly low profile since she shot to fame in April 2018, when tabloids outed her as one of several women that Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend had an affair with.

NBA star Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been dating Khloe since September 2016. The reality TV star gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True Thompson, in April 2018.

Tristan And Lani Were Caught On Video At NYC Hotel

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been marred by reports that he cheated on her with numerous women when she was pregnant.

Lani Blair is the most prominent of Tristan’s alleged mistresses after she was photographed with Thompson and caught on video outside his New York City hotel in April, as the Inquisitr reported.

Lani’s striking beauty and jaw-dropping bikini body have fueled false rumors that she was a stripper.

In reality, the 28-year-old stunner was a bartender at a strip club in Queens, New York, when she met Tristan Thompson. Blair did not strip or work the pole, the Grio reported.

A post shared by Lani Blair (@laniblair) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:16am PST

Meanwhile, Khloe has been hard at work trying to lose her pregnancy weight.

As the Inquisitr has reported, Khloe has lost 33 pounds the past three months by working out twice a day and following a low-carb diet.