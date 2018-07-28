Netflix August 2018: What’s Coming And Going

As hard as it is to believe, August of 2018 is right around the corner. Those with a Netflix subscription know what that means – time for a new list of releases and removals from the Netflix library. For the month of August, the list of titles being added to the library is a lot longer than the list of those being removed.
For those looking for something to sit down and watch with the family, the Nut Job is making its way back to Netflix next month. Disney fans are going to want to binge through Finding Dory a few final times, however, as the movie is scheduled to be removed next month.
Other notable releases for next month include Season 5 of The 100, Season 5 of The Originals, and Season 5 of Young & Hungry.
Here’s a list of everything coming to Netflix next month, according to USA Today.
August 1, 2018
- Batman Begins
- Chernobyl Diaries
- Clerks
- Constantine
- Dreamcatcher
- Edge of Fear
- Eraser
- Gran Torino
- House of Deadly Secrets
- Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
- Million Dollar Baby
- No Reservations
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
- S. I Love You
- Secretariat
- Silverado
- Steel Magnolias
- Stripes
- Switched (Netflix Original)
- The Aviator
- The Golden Compass
- The Informant!
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Wow, gee whiz, golly wolly! The Princess Diaries 2 will be on Netflix August 1. https://t.co/l4FfbxJsmA
— E! News (@enews) July 24, 2018
August 2, 2018
- Emelie
August 3, 2018
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Film)
- Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)
- Like Father (Netflix Film)
- Marching Orders (Netflix Original)
August 4, 2018
- Flavors of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)
- Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday, Netflix Original)
- On Children (Netflix Original)
August 5, 2018
- Paid in Full
August 9, 2018
- Perdida (Netflix Film)
- The Originals: Season 5
The Originals: Season 5 Is Coming to Netflix in August — How to Binge the Final Episodes https://t.co/z23l61KCj7
— The Original Queen ???? (@HQ_Klaroline) July 25, 2018
August 10, 2018
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)
- Afflicted (Netflix Original)
- All About the Washingtons (Netflix Original)
- Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Film)
- Insatiable (Netflix Original)
- La casa de las flores (Netflix Original)
- Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Film)
- The Package (Netflix Film)
- The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (Netflix Original)
- Zion (Netflix Original)
August 11, 2018
- No Country for Old Men
August 13, 2018
- Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
- Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
- The Nut Job
August 15, 2018
- Adventures in Public School
- Hostiles
- The 100: Season 5
August 16, 2018
- Evan Almighty
- Wish I Was Here
August 17, 2018
- Disenchantment (Netflix Original)
- Magic for Humans (Netflix Original)
- Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 6– (Netflix Original)
- Stay Here (Netflix Original)
- The Motive (Netflix Film)
- To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Film)
- Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)
August 19, 2018
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
August 21, 2018
- Year One
August 23, 2018
- Deadwind (Netflix Original)
- Follow This (Netflix Original)
- Great News: Season 1
August 24, 2018
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)
- Ghoul (Netflix Original)
- The After Party (Netflix Film)
- The Innocents (Netflix Original)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Young & Hungry: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
August 28, 2018
- The Good Place: Season 2
August 29, 2018
- Inequality for All
August 31, 2018
- Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix Original)
- The Laws of Thermodynamics (Netflix Film)
- Ozark: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Paradise PD (Netflix Original)
- The Comedy Lineup: Part (Netflix Original)
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original)
- Undercover Law (Netflix Original)
Here's every movie that is leaving Netflix in the month of August ???? https://t.co/CGmA3VgMq6
— Comicbook News ???? (@ComicNewz) July 26, 2018
Fortunately, the list of titles leaving Netflix in August of 2018 is relatively short. Here’s everything you need to check your watch list for and find time to watch before they are removed from the library.
August 1, 2018
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- Adventures in Babysitting
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
- Finding Dory
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Reasonable Doubt
- The Killing: Seasons 1-3
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
August 2, 2018
- 10 Rules for Sleeping Around
August 5, 2018
- 13 Assassins
August 6, 2018
- Welcome to Me
August 10, 2018
- Vincent
August 12, 2018
- For a Good Time, Call…
August 13, 2018
- Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family
August 16, 2018
- Being Flynn
- Enter the Battlefield
- Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
- Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
- Pariah
- Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
- Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
- Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Sausage Party, Finding Dory leaving Netflix in August https://t.co/bt5loR6YlL
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 25, 2018
August 23, 2018
- Sausage Party
August 25, 2018
- The Road