Netflix August 2018: What’s Coming And Going

Here's everything that's coming and going from Netflix next month.

As hard as it is to believe, August of 2018 is right around the corner. Those with a Netflix subscription know what that means – time for a new list of releases and removals from the Netflix library. For the month of August, the list of titles being added to the library is a lot longer than the list of those being removed.

For those looking for something to sit down and watch with the family, the Nut Job is making its way back to Netflix next month. Disney fans are going to want to binge through Finding Dory a few final times, however, as the movie is scheduled to be removed next month.

Other notable releases for next month include Season 5 of The 100, Season 5 of The Originals, and Season 5 of Young & Hungry.

Here’s a list of everything coming to Netflix next month, according to USA Today.

August 1, 2018

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched (Netflix Original)

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Wow, gee whiz, golly wolly! The Princess Diaries 2 will be on Netflix August 1. https://t.co/l4FfbxJsmA — E! News (@enews) July 24, 2018

August 2, 2018

Emelie

August 3, 2018

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Film)

Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)

Like Father (Netflix Film)

Marching Orders (Netflix Original)

August 4, 2018

Flavors of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)

Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday, Netflix Original)

On Children (Netflix Original)

August 5, 2018

Paid in Full

August 9, 2018

Perdida (Netflix Film)

The Originals: Season 5

The Originals: Season 5 Is Coming to Netflix in August — How to Binge the Final Episodes https://t.co/z23l61KCj7 — The Original Queen ???? (@HQ_Klaroline) July 25, 2018

August 10, 2018

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)

Afflicted (Netflix Original)

All About the Washingtons (Netflix Original)

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Film)

Insatiable (Netflix Original)

La casa de las flores (Netflix Original)

Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Film)

The Package (Netflix Film)

The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (Netflix Original)

Zion (Netflix Original)

August 11, 2018

No Country for Old Men

August 13, 2018

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

August 15, 2018

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

August 16, 2018

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

August 17, 2018

Disenchantment (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans (Netflix Original)

Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6– (Netflix Original)

Stay Here (Netflix Original)

The Motive (Netflix Film)

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Film)

Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)

August 19, 2018

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

August 21, 2018

Year One

August 23, 2018

Deadwind (Netflix Original)

Follow This (Netflix Original)

Great News: Season 1

August 24, 2018

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)

Ghoul (Netflix Original)

The After Party (Netflix Film)

The Innocents (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Young & Hungry: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

August 28, 2018

The Good Place: Season 2

August 29, 2018

Inequality for All

August 31, 2018

Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix Original)

The Laws of Thermodynamics (Netflix Film)

Ozark: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Paradise PD (Netflix Original)

The Comedy Lineup: Part (Netflix Original)

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original)

Undercover Law (Netflix Original)

Here's every movie that is leaving Netflix in the month of August ???? https://t.co/CGmA3VgMq6 — Comicbook News ???? (@ComicNewz) July 26, 2018

Fortunately, the list of titles leaving Netflix in August of 2018 is relatively short. Here’s everything you need to check your watch list for and find time to watch before they are removed from the library.

August 1, 2018

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can’t Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

August 2, 2018

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

August 5, 2018

13 Assassins

August 6, 2018

Welcome to Me

August 10, 2018

Vincent

August 12, 2018

For a Good Time, Call…

August 13, 2018

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

August 16, 2018

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield

Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pariah

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Sausage Party, Finding Dory leaving Netflix in August https://t.co/bt5loR6YlL — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 25, 2018

August 23, 2018

Sausage Party

August 25, 2018