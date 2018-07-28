Ed Westwick’s Rape Accuser Blasts D.A. For Claiming There Is Insufficient Evidence To Charge Him

The Gossip Girl star eludes prosecution as investigators decline to pursue the case any further.

Ed Westwick has eluded prosecution, at least for now, regarding the allegations coming from several women that they were the victim of sexual assault by his hand according to RadarOnline.

One of Westwick’s alleged victims reached out to the publication to express how angry and disappointed she was by the decision provided by investigators declining to pursue prosecution — the police investigators in question citing a lack of evidential testimony given that they could not reach “Victim 3”, a woman whom did not respond to a call for a statement.

A distraught Kristina Cohen — the actress who first broke the sexual assault allegations in November of last year in her public claim that the Gossip Girl star had raped her in his residence sometime during 2014 — called for prayers and said “We did all we could do… This is just incredibly awful.”

Cohen’s close friend and fellow actor Blaise Godbe Lipman corroborated Cohen’s account of the night in question in 2014, stating to RadarOnline that her account of events was reliable.

“She came over to my home the following morning and told me everything… She was in a state of shock.”

The District Attorney of Los Angeles revealed yesterday that Westwick would, in fact, not be charged with sexual assault. The reasoning given was a state of “insufficient evidence”.

Documents obtained by RadarOnline indicate that the District Attorney’s office was unable to corroborate the accounts of the alleged victims surrounding the matter.

“Three separate women recently reported to law enforcement that suspect sexually assaulted them at the three different times in 2014… The investigating officer tried numerous times but was unsuccessful in contacting Victim 3 for a follow-up investigation and a pre-filing interview… Prosecution is declined on this incident due to unavailability of victim.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Four women in total have come out with various but similar accusations against Westwick, all allegations in the vein of sexual assault, sexual impropriety, and rape. Kristina Cohen was the first claimant to make a public statement on the subject, followed by Aurielee Wynn and Rachel Eck.

Eck, according to Buzzfeed News, was an executive assistant at the time when the alleged assault by Westwick took place. Throughout an evening spent with her then-boyfriend and Westwick in a hotel room, Eck’s story relates that the Gossip Girl cast member repeatedly tried to isolate her against the wall, and at one point threw he down on the bed and groped her chest.

“Ed then pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me… I shoved him off as quickly as I could and left.”

Haley Freedman was the fourth and final accuser, stating that while she did retire with Westwick to his home for a round of consensual sex, it quickly turned dark and violent as the evening wore on, culminating in slapping and strangling against her will. In April of this year, Freedman had the following to say about her encounter with Westwick according to RadarOnline.

“I was raped by Ed Westwick — and I wouldn’t wish what happened to me on anyone else. Someone has to hold him responsible for what he did to me!”

Westwick has maintained his innocence throughout. As of November of last year, Westwick denied even knowing Kristina Cohen according to The Guardian, posting a missive to Instagram saying as much.

“I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

It is unknown at this point whether or not Westwick’s accusers will seek any additional legal recourse.