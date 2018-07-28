Rita Ora Shows Off Abs In Crop Top One Week After Sharing Topless Photo On Instagram

The show of skin is "modest" for Ora, based on recent photos.

Rita Ora, no stranger to showing off skin, has done it again. This time the 27-year-old singer rocked a white crop that showed off her toned abs for a night out in London, The Daily Mail reports. Ora paired the revealing top with white baggy joggers, yellow sunglasses, and a black Calvin Klein hat. She wore her hair in two pigtail braids with minimal makeup and a pink lip.

Ora did not go out alone. According to The Daily Mail, she was accompanied by her fashion designer friend Kyle De’Volle.

This new show of skin is modest compared to the photos Ora has been sharing recently. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer posted a topless photo to her Instagram recently. The photo was taken in her hotel room after a tour gig. She’s wearing a full face of stage makeup and is eating Cheetos in the photo.

“You a snack,” she wrote in the caption. “My after-party consists of Cheetos”

Not long after that, the singer posted a photo in which she’s flashing her breasts at the camera. Ora tastefully covered one of her nipples with a sunflower emoji while her friend has her hand on the other one.

Based on the caption, the photo was meant to celebrate her friend’s birthday.

“I didn’t think this first picture was appropriate for anyone to see but f–k it! It’s your birthday!!! And this was in the middle of Africa,” she wrote. “We’ve known each other since we were babies and I’m so grateful to be able to grow with you.”

According to The Sun, Rita Ora was also recently seen lounging on a yacht off the coast of Barcelona. Several photos showed her wearing two different metallic colored swimsuits, one in gold and another in green. But she wasn’t just working on her tan, Ora was also photographed jumping into the aquamarine blue water.

As The Sun reports, Ora was on tour in Barcelona, one stop on a number of recent European gigs. She was also recently in Portugal which is where the topless behind the scenes photo was taken.

From the photos of her frolicking around in swimsuits, you may think that Rita Ora is all play and no work, but The Daily Mail reports that she has some ambitious career goals beyond singing. She revealed in the interview that she’d like to appear in a horror movie. Ora made her acting debut in the final installment of The Fifty Shades Of Grey franchise, Fifty Shades Freed. In the film, she plays, Mia, Christian Grey’s sister.

“I would definitely have to wait and see what roles I get offered. It’s all based on that, she added. “But yes, definitely something I would love to do more in the future.”