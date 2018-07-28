‘The 100’ Season 5 Hits Netflix Next Month

For those without cable, Season 5 of 'The 100' finally has a Netflix release date.

Those with cable enjoyed the Season 5 premiere of The 100 on CW on April 24, as the Inquisitr has previously reported. Those without cable, however, were left on pins and needles as Season 4 ended with the world itself coming to an end.

Warning: The rest of the article contains spoilers for anyone who has not finished watching Season 4.

A very small group of individuals managed to take off just in time to head into space and safely live on the Ark for the next six years – until it was safe to return to Earth again. Several large groups of individuals took shelter in a bunker for the next six years. And, thanks to Clarke’s transplanted Nightblood, she was able to survive on the land itself.

Season 4 ended giving fans a glimpse of what was to come in Season 5. Clarke had found a young Nightblood named Madi during her six years alone on the land. She was spotted unsuccessfully attempting to make contact with the bunker as well as her friends who she waited to return from the Ark. The season drew to a close with an unknown party approaching Clarke and her new young friend – and they didn’t look friendly.

As those who watch CW shows on Netflix know, the streaming giant has a contract with the network that allows them to get the newest season of a series very short time after the season finale airs on television. With Season 5 finally coming to a close via cable, Netflix subscribers have anxiously been waiting for the drop of Season 5 in the streaming library.

According to What’s On Netflix, Season 5 of The 100 has an official Netflix release date of August 15 for the U.S. region only.

The drop of Season 5 of The 100 next month does not apply to all Netflix regions. For example, Netflix Australia is still a season behind and is expected to drop Season 4 sometime this year. Season 5 is expected to hit Netflix Australia next year. Netflix Canada, on the other hand, enjoys weekly drops of episodes of The 100 days after it airs in the United States.

#The100 season 5 is headed to Netflix next month! https://t.co/T2XlOaqnJd — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) July 25, 2018

The Season 5 trailer reveals several different parties fighting for what is presumed to be the last living valley on the entire planet. Will a war decide who is the victor of the valley or will there be a compromise? Find out when Season 5 of The 100 hits Netflix on August 15. All 13 episodes of Season 5 will release on the same day.