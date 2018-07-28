Instagram Praises Melania Trump For Her ‘Grace’ ‘Elegance’ And Commitment To The U.S.

Instagram is praising Melania Trump’s “poise” and “commitment” to the U.S. following an altercation with a reporter Friday.

According to Yahoo! as the first couple was en route to the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, a journalist confronted them on the White House’s South Lawn.

“Mr. President, sir, is Michael Cohen lying? Sir, is your son lying? Mr. President will you speak with us about your former lawyer?” The reporter allegedly yelled at the president.

Melania remained calm during the altercation and simply made her way towards Marine One, ignoring the reporter’s questions.

Instagram soon jumped on the video the @alwaysmelania account posted, praising the first lady for her cool demeanor during the incident.

Choice phrases include “Love the confidence and grace you exude” and “Melania is the epitome of beauty and elegance.”

Melania caused another recent social media storm when she appeared afraid to shake Russian president Vladimir Putin’s hand at the Helsinki summit. Putin is known to be intimidating and Twitter was soon on fire with videos showing her reportedly “terrified” expression when Putin went to shake her hand.

One user tweeted, “Watch Melania’s face, she’s terrified. I’m starting to feel for her.”

Another notable moment from the summit was when her husband, Donald Trump, tossed a soccer ball at her that he had been given by Putin.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

One of Melania’s more notable ventures is in the public eye is her Be Best initiative, developed by husband Donald Trump in May, the Inquisitr reports. It is focused on appropriate online behavior for children as well as preventing the abuse of opioids in the U.S.

She recently attended an event at the Microsoft Innovation and Policy Center where 15 children showed her their art projects focused on being kind online.

A written statement from the event reads, “To see students taking action and being positive leaders in the digital world for youth is exactly what Be Best is focused on. Peer-to-peer leadership can be one of the strongest influences on our children. Using their artistic talents, these students provide unique perspectives on how youth should conduct themselves responsibly online.”

The Trumps also met with children during their recent visit to Europe and Melania gave her thoughts on kindness to one student, describing the initiative’s goals as having children “be best in everything that they do… and be best with each other, to be kind.”

In June, Melania also spoke at the annual Students Against Destructive Decisions conference.