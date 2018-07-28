Kevin Federline, Britney Spears’ Ex, Wants More Child Support & Her Dad Is Reportedly Offering An Extra $10K

Britney Spears ex-husband may get the increase in child and spousal support that he believes he is due for, according to The Blast. Jaime Spears reportedly offered Kevin Federline $10,000 per month, in addition to the $20,000 he is allegedly already receiving. This would mean that the ex-dancer could reportedly walk away with a check of $30,000 per month to take care of Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, who were born during their short marriage.

While some may argue that Britney’s dad is making a generous offer, it is reported that “Federline’s attorney is digging his heels in on letting his client accept the offer.” However, Britney believes that her ex-husband is already receiving a fair amount considering that she pays for their private school tuition and other extracurricular activities. Federline, on the other hand, believes that he is entitled to a bigger share to help take care of their sons while they are under his care.

According to the Inquisitr, Britney and her dad did not show up at the recent child support deposition that was properly served upon them. Although Spears is reportedly “worried sick” about the situation with Federline, she cannot be deposed because her father has conservatorship over all her assets. Jaime Spears then reached out and made the offer of the extra child support money to his ex-son-in-law. However, Federline’s legal costs alone are said to be in the region of $80,000.

It seems as if Federline’s child support was calculated at the time that they were divorced. The two were married in 2004 only to split in 2006, and finally divorced in 2007. The “Toxic” singer then went through a very public meltdown in 2007 where she shaved her head and even attacked a paparazzi photographer with an umbrella. It was during this time that Jaime Spears gained conservatorship over his daughter’s assets. The Inquisitr also reports that this conservatorship which may come to an end if her summer tour is a success.

Spears’ financial situation is very different from what it was at the time that K-Fed and Britney split. She has spent the last five years reportedly earning $500K per show from her residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Hollywood Reporter states that the “Baby One More Time” artist has made $137.7 million in 248 performances, and this is what spurred her to take her show on the road this year. It has also been announced that Spears will go on a European tour in August.

It seems as if Federline just wants his piece of the pie, but it’s up to Britney’s daddy and a judge to see how much of it he gets.