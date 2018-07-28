Kanye West Admits He Considered Suicide, Suffered From Crippling Depression

Kim Kardashian's husband says he can relate to fashion designer Alexander McQueen, who killed himself in 2010.

Superstar Kanye West is rich, famous, and has a sexy wife and three beautiful children. But the Grammy winner admits he has considered suicide amid episodes of severe depression.

West made the shocking admission on Twitter while reflecting on a Showtime documentary he had just seen about the late British fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

In 2010, McQueen stunned the world after committing suicide by hanging. McQueen was just 41-years-old, and reportedly suffered from crippling depression and anxiety throughout his life.

Despite his longstanding mental-health issues, McQueen was a successful and celebrated designer whom many in his field called a genius.

Kanye’s Rule No. 1: Avoid Toxic People

Kanye said he could relate to McQueen’s struggles and eventual suicide.

“I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey,” West wrote on Twitter. “I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life.”

West then followed up by offering his advice for avoiding suicidal depression: “Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself.”

That’s easier said than done, especially when you’re a world-famous celebrity who gets trolled on social media and by tabloids around the clock.

While West has legions of adoring fans, he also has his share of vocal haters.

That “Haterade” exploded exponentially in April 2018 after Kanye openly expressed his support for President Donald Trump and praised conservative commentator Candace Owens, the communications director for Turning Point USA.

West did not back off his support for Trump despite numerous vicious attacks by the media and alleged fans. Despite the controversy, Kanye’s album immediately shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in June.

West recently confessed that he has thought about suicide numerous times, the Daily Mail reported. “Oh yeah, I’ve thought about killing myself all the time. It’s always a option.”

West, now 41, has since revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 39.

“I had never been diagnosed until I was 39,” West said during an interview with radio host Big Boy after a listening party for his new album YE. “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.”

West said he carefully thought about how exactly he would kill himself. “I did think it all the way through,” he said.

Kanye said it was because he gave suicide such thorough consideration that he decided against it. “If I didn’t think it all the way through, then it’s actually maybe more of a chance of it happening,” he reasoned.

West explained that he became severely depressed after losing his self-confidence. The award-winning musician said he sought advice from self-help guru Tony Robbins, who helped him work through some of his issues.