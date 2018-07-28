WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Talks ‘Evolution,’ Triple H Squashes Rumors That It Relates To ‘GRR’ Controversy

McMahon said that she wants 'Evolution' to be the ‘WrestleMania’ of the women’s division, and Triple H addressed whether the event has do with the backlash of the ‘Greatest Royal Rumble.’

On last week’s Raw, Stephanie McMahon announced that the WWE will hold the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution. On October 28, 2018, Evolution will air live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view worldwide from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

The WWE announced that every member of the women’s roster will be in attendance at Evolution from all the major brands: Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK. That means fans can look forward to seeing “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka, “The Queen of Spades” Shayna Baszler, and as the Inquisitr recently reported, three WWE Hall of Famers will return at Evolution: Lita, Trish Stratus, and “The Glamazon” Beth Phoenix.

Recently, ESPN spoke with WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon and executive vice president of talent Paul “Triple H” Levesque about Evolution. Stephanie McMahon said that it’s an honor beyond description to be the one who gets to make these special announcements and described to ESPN what Evolution means to her.

“To be able to honor the memories and legacies of all of those women who have paved the way…[and] to represent them and this shared passion in what we do and what we love and what we’re all capable of, to me, it really demonstrates this moment of equality, not only for them, but for all of the young girls and women around the world.”

While the first-ever women’s pay-per-view is an event that should be celebrated, there are some who think that this relates to the controversy of WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble. The Greatest Royal Rumble was an event that was held in Saudi Arabia last April, and because of their strict conservative laws, the women superstars were not allowed to compete in the event. The WWE did receive some backlash for that event, and some critics feel that the upcoming all-women’s pay-per-view is the WWE’s way of responding to that controversy. Paul Levesque addressed this criticism, and he told ESPN that the all-women’s pay-per-view has nothing to do with the Greatest Royal Rumble’s controversy.

“Let’s take the Saudi Arabia show off the table, and let’s just say it never happened — would anybody question that they deserve this opportunity? To me, it’s a ridiculous statement, the timing of it. “You cannot effect change in a region that, culturally, is trying to change, you cannot help them affect that change without being there.”

The women of #WWE excel at making history. The world will see them do it all again on Oct. 28 at #WWEEvolution. https://t.co/b1tcWoWYe7 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 28, 2018

Stephanie gave some insight into her role in Evolution. McMahon said that Evolution is being treated the same as every other WWE pay-per-view, and that the creative writing team, the production team, and talent relations are all working hard to make the women’s event a success. In terms of her role, Stephanie McMahon said that she is going to do everything that she can to make the event as successful as it can possibly be, and she stated that WWE Evolution is going to be the WrestleMania of the women’s division.