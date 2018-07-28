Hilaria Baldwin Dons Bikini To Take On Haters & Doubters Who Claim Her Skimpy Swimsuit Pix Are Faked

It can be hard enough for a woman to lose the weight gained after having a baby, but to feel you’ve done so — and then to have strangers feel like they have a right to slam you for it and accuse you of doctoring the images, well that can sometimes be more than one person to take. Such was the case with Hilaria Baldwin recently, after giving birth to son Romeo in May, and she took to social media to share her anger about it.

“For those who are saying I photoshopped…how about this?” she asked, as she posted a short video to Instagram of herself in a bikini, turning so people could get a good look and realize there was no altering of the image.

“If my ribs look funny, I apologize for them????. I just had a very large baby so maybe they are still expanded. I don’t know…or maybe they will be like this forever. Whatever, I got a beautiful baby out of it, so I’m fine with them.”

Even if you didn’t take into account that this is her fourth child in as many years, the 34-year-old yoga and wellness expert looks fantastic and points out the folly of people thinking she could possibly have used Photoshop to change her images.

“I’m the worst with technology anyway, so the idea of me altering an image is laughable. If you know me, I’m totally against all of that and have been an advocate for appearing natural. It’s a shame that people are so accustomed to fake, that they want to see it everywhere.”

It’s true that people do see it everywhere but just because that happens, it doesn’t mean that’s what has happened in every case. A certain degree of cynicism on the Internet isn’t necessarily a bad thing but the old adage of “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” has certainly gone by the wayside in recent times. Baldwin went on to share how she’s been trying to send a different kind of message with her outlook on life and she would like to help others achieve it.

“I teach health because I want you to be happy and healthy. I believe life is both too long and too short to not be. I see the potential in everyone, and believe in my method and I want to help as many as possible. If you would like, take my hand in this quest for feeling good and treating your body well. If not, it is ok too…but don’t cheapen my message by saying silly things. Just move on to somewhere else.”