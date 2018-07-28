Travis Mullis, On Death Row For Stomping Infant To Death, Files Request To Fast-Track His Execution

Mullis has waived all his appeals and fired his attorneys.

Travis Mullis, a 31-year-old Texas man who stomped his 3-year-old baby to death, has filed a request to fast-track his path to the death chamber, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Mullis made headlines when he was sentenced to death row in 2011 after he stomped his little baby to death by the Galveston seawall in a ghastly culmination of what his attorneys said was a series of “stupid decisions.” His attorneys had previously pointed out that Mullis was an “emotional mental health quadriplegic,” detailing his horrific upbringing and the result of his childhood scars on his mental being.

According to the documents, Mullis’ mother died when he was a toddler, and between the ages of three and six, he was sexually abused repeatedly. He spent years in and out of institutions, and when he was 18, Mullis’ adoptive mother kicked him out to live on his own. This is when he moved to Texas and settled with a woman he had met online on the outskirts of Houston.

But by 2008, Mullis and his girlfriend found themselves without any money and without a home, at which point a couple which had been living in a trailer invited them to come live with them.

At one point during his stay, Mullis took the couple’s 8-year-old daughter to a schoolyard where he tried molesting her. When the child began crying, Mullis panicked, later ruing the fact that he had “screwed” himself by “stepping over the line.”

Partly to avoid eviction, and partly to introspect his next course of action, Mullis drove to Galveston with his 3-month-old sleeping in the back seat.

Court documents showed that the child started crying, making Mullis angry. In his impulsive rage, the Texas man tried to first molest his toddler boy, but when he wouldn’t keep quiet, stomped his head till it gave away.

“I make stupid decisions, what can I say. I did it on impulse and killed him right after,” he told the Chronicle.

He fled to Pennsylvania but four days after the incident and surrendered to Philadelphia police with a detailed confession about the crimes he had committed. He was sentenced to death despite protestations by his attorneys that Mullis had been subject to emotional and sexual abuse himself while growing up.

Mullis has waived appeals and won’t seek the counsel of his attorneys, having fired them. He says he doesn’t want to be excused because he committed serious crimes which should lead to death. All he wants, Mullis says, is that his suffering be reduced by fast-tracking his path to death.

“I’m 100 percent guilty of my crime nobody contests that,” Mullis said. “The fight is over my sentence. I’m accepting of my death sentence. My lawyers are against the death penalty for anyone.”