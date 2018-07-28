Tiffany Trump Almost Busts Out Of Her Dress While Partying With Lindsay Lohan In Mykonos

Who knew that Lindsay Lohan and Tiffany Trump were such close pals? The Parent Trap star and the socialite with a presidential parent recently hung out together at a charity event on the Greek Island of Mykonos, and Tiffany wore a dress that looked like it was in danger of popping open at any moment.

On Friday night, Lindsay Lohan, 32, and Tiffany Trump, 24, attended a fundraiser at the Nammos restaurant located on Psarou Beach in Mykonos. According to The Daily Mail, the two ladies with alliterative names didn’t simply run into each other at the event; they’d previously planned on meeting up there. Tiffany Trump’s best friend, Rich Kid of Instagram Andrew Warren, spilled the beans on their plans to party together last month in his Instagram stories. According to The Cut, he shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call about their trip to Mykonos.

Warren joined Trump and Lohan at the Nammos fundraiser, which was being held to raise money for the victims of the deadly wildfires that recently ravaged the Rafina region of Greece. The trio posed for a photo together during the event, and Lohan and Warren both shared it on their Instagram pages.

In the snapshot, Lindsay Lohan is wearing a burgundy halter dress with a plunging neckline and a criss-cross rope detail beneath the bust. Tiffany Trump is wearing a button-up little black dress featuring sheer panel details. The garment is so tight that gaps have been created between the buttons, revealing small slivers of skin.

Lindsay Lohan tagged Tiffany Trump’s father, President Donald Trump, in her Instagram caption. She also included a string of heart emojis and the hashtags “#mykonos #america.”

“So happy to be @nammosmykonos to support the fires happening, love a good cause with my favorites,” Andrew Warren captioned the photo on his Instagram page.

Lohan and Warren later deleted the evidence of Trump’s wardrobe malfunction, but they didn’t explain why they took their photos down. Screenshots of Lohan’s Instagram post are still circulating on Twitter, and a video of Lohan helping Trump pull her long hair up into a messy bun is still up on Warren’s Instagram stories.

While it’s possible that Trump asked Lohan to delete the photo of the straining buttons on her dress because she found it unflattering, it’s unlikely that the Mean Girls actress meant her friend any ill will. During an interview with The New York Times, Lohan described Trump as a really “sweet girl” and “a nice person.” The two have been pals for quite some time, and they reportedly keep in touch via FaceTime.

When it comes to Tiffany Trump’s father, Lindsay Lohan takes a page from her pal by staying apolitical. She said that she has “no feeling” about Donald Trump being president, even though the former Celebrity Apprentice host once made sexually suggestive remarks about her. When Lohan was 18-years-old, Donald Trump had a discussion with shock jock Howard Stern about whether the freckles on her chest are sexually attractive. The future president also said that Lohan would probably be “great in bed” because she’s “deeply troubled.”

Lindsay Lohan has been spending a lot of time in Mykonos lately because she opened up her second club, the Lohan Beach House Mykonos, on the Mediterranean island earlier this year. According to Vogue, Lohan will begin filming a Vanderpump Rules-style reality show centered on her nightclubs sometime next month, and TMZ reports that Tiffany Trump is currently enjoying a break from law school by living it up overseas. So who knows? Perhaps Trump will pop up on a future episode of her pal’s reality series.