Spencer Pratt Reveals He’s Been Pushing For A Reboot Of ‘The Hills’ For 8 Years—And He Thinks It Could Happen

The reality show has been vocal about his desire for a revival of the MTV hit.

The Hills fans could finally get their wish. The Laguna Beach spin-off, which aired for six seasons on MTV from 2006 to 2010, could follow in the footsteps of Jersey Shore, TRL, and even Daria, with a reboot—at least if Spencer Pratt has his way.

Pratt, the “villain” that famously started a sex tape rumor about Hills leading lady Lauren Conrad, told KIIS 101.1 that he has been pushing for a Hills revival for years, and he thinks the time could be right for it to actually happen. Pratt, who married Hills co-star Heidi Montag in 2009, told the Australian radio station he thinks MTV could consider the reboot based on the success of recent revivals and the all-around “good energy” at the network right now.

“Thank God for Jersey Shore doing so amazing,” Pratt said when asked if he thinks The Hills could make a return. “I feel like if there was ever a chance it was happening I think Jersey Shore put into the universe the possibilities of that.”

Pratt went on to admit he has been calling MTV about a Hills reboot ever since the show ended in 2010.

“Trust me, I’ve been calling the network every day for eight years,” Pratt said. “Everything is so positive right now. I mean it’s just the network’s doing so great. Floribama Shore just had huge numbers!’

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Jason Wahler got together for a mini #Hills reunion! https://t.co/GAMq3qbdTv — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 25, 2018

While it would probably be a hard sell to get Conrad to return for a reboot, Pratt and Montag recently reunited with Conrad’s ex, Jason Wahler.

Montag, Pratt, and their 1-year-old son, Gunner, met up with Wahler, his wife and their 1-year-old daughter, Delilah, for a mini Hills reunion. Pratt later shared several videos to his Instagram Story documenting the couples’ meet-up as “Unwritten,” the Natasha Bedingfield hit that served as The Hills theme song, played, according to Us Weekly.

In 2016, Lauren Conrad reportedly turned down a proposed MTV movie about The Hills. A source told Entertainment Weekly that Hills stars Kristin Cavallari, Whitney Port, and Audrina Patridge were all approached to do a reunion movie and all three expressed interest in the project, but Conrad was the lone holdout.

Of course, a Hills reboot could take place even without LC on board. Conrad was the star of The Hills until the middle of the fifth season when Kristin Cavallari filled her shoes as the lead for the show’s final 21 episodes. Cavallari has already said she’d be “open” to participating in a reboot of The Hills.