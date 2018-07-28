Courtney Love Shows Off Her Body In A Red Swimsuit At 54

Courtney is revealing her bathing suit body during a trip to the beach.

Courtney Love is revealing her body in a burgundy swimsuit as she hit the beach in St Tropez, France, this week. Daily Mail reports that the rocker, and former frontwoman of the band Hole, revealed her curves in the one piece in candid new photos snapped on July 27, where she was enjoying a dip in the sea at Club 55.

The new paparazzi snaps shared by the site this week showed the singer and actress enjoying a beach day while in Europe, where she was soaking up with sun with CEO of André Balazs Properties, Andre Balazs.

Courtney’s trim figure was on full display in her deep red swimsuit, which she opted to accessorize with a long silver chain and a gold necklace around her neck while wading into the ocean this week.

The snaps also showed the star making her way back out of the sea while pushing her wet hair back from her face, showing off her arm tattoo to the world.

As reported by ABC New Radio earlier this year, Love headed to the continent earlier this month for work, as the star performed with the Rockin’1000 for a concert in Florence, Italy, last week on July 21 before then making her way to nearby France to enjoy some time at the beach.

Courtney Love, 54, slips into costume with mystery man in Saint Tropez https://t.co/XSPKdtJuah via @DailyMailCeleb — Roseburnblack (@Roseburnblack) July 27, 2018

Love shared her own pictures from the gig on Instagram.

“What an incredible evening @rockin1000 thank you,” she captioned the snaps she shared, adding the hashtags #florence, #firenze, #Italy, #love and #rocknroll.

Courtney has been pretty open about her body in the past, previously opening up to ELLE UK magazine about her weight loss after once weighing close to 200 pounds.

“The trouble is that I always think I look hot, no matter how heavy I am,” the star confessed of he body at the time, recalling that she was once asked to wear a Chanel couture dress during a photoshoot that had to have the entire back cut out to make it fit her.

“But this was a punch in the face,” Courtney said. “That was it for me. The unretouched pictures from that shoot are still on my fridge.”

Love also denied getting gastric bypass to lose weight during the interview, confirming that she lost the weight the traditional way.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

“Baby, if I could get a gastric band I would! I’ve heard it’s a lot of vomiting and a pain in the a**, but it’s still easier than a diet,” Courtney told the outlet in 2009, confessing that she actually went to see a doctor about the surgery but was told that she wasn’t big enough.

“I tried lipo on my stomach after that. It was horrible and it didn’t work,” Love continued, putting down her impressive weight loss to the Atkins diet and drinking Protein shakes.