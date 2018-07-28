‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Dances In A Bikini By The Pool

Melissa danced by the pool in her two piece while holding two sprinkle cookies.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is flaunting her toned abs in a bikini while showing off her dancing by the pool. The reality star shared a new video of herself on her Instagram page on July 27, which showed her dancing with cookies in both hands while enjoying a day by the pool.

The new boomerang video showed Melissa revealing her super toned body in a two piece pink and blue bikini.

The fun two piece perfectly showcased the mom of three’s toned body, including her tight abs, arms, and legs as she soaked up the sun in her home state of New Jersey.

The star – who is sister-in-law to fellow RHONJ castmate Teresa Giudice – kept her eyes shielded from the sun in sunglasses and also opted to keep her long hair down as she shimmied with a sprinkle cookie in each hand.

As fans of the new Jersey version of the Bravo franchise will likely remember, Bravo notes that sprinkle cookies were a big source of contention between Gorga and Giudice on the hit as the two famously feuded over the treat after Melissa brought the baked good to a family get together.

“Sprinkle cookies & @envybymg swimwear & sunnies,” Melissa captioned the clip on her Instagram, referencing her bikini and sunglasses being available from her Envy boutique in New Jersey.

This is just the latest bikini upload for Gorga, who’s been showing off her toned body in multiple uploads on her social media pages over the past few weeks.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Melissa was last spotted revealing her toned abs while taking a dip in the pool with her husband Joe Gorga and friend Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro and his wife Lisa in a sweet snap she shared earlier this week.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Inquisitr also shared that Gorga was revealing her toned abs in at least two other bikini uploads earlier this month, one showing the star taking a trip to the beach with her family and friends.

The mom of three revealed her all-important bikini tips to Us Weekly just last year, where she dished her secrets to looking great in a two piece swimsuit.

“I feel like everyone needs to learn how to pick bikinis that fit their breasts properly. I don’t like when the underboob is hanging out and I don’t like when there’s too much middle,” Melissa told the outlet of finding the perfect fit bikini.

“I feel like you need to pick a bikini that has the perfect amount of coverage, which is not too much and not too little,” Gorga then added.