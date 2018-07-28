Princess Eugenie’s Royal Ascot Dress Does Double Duty As A Work Look

Princess Eugenie has a bigger closet than most women could ever imagine, but that doesn’t mean she’s above recycling an outfit—even when she knows she’ll be photographed in it. The 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson recently re-wore her Royal Ascot dress to an important business meeting at the United Nations, proving one outfit can be suitable for two very different occasions.

While hosting an event at the United Nations headquarters in New York with her sister Princess Beatrice, royal bride-to-be Eugenie, who is set to marry businessman Jack Brooksbank in October, wore the same high-neck floral Erdem dress she wore on the third sat of the Royal Ascot this past June.

Harper’s Bazaar noted that for her meeting at the UN, Eugenie skipped the matching Sally-Ann Provan hat she wore to the British horse race last month (head gear is a royal requirement for such events), but she did wear the same black heels to both the Royal Ascot and her business meeting.

Although she is not considered a “working royal,” Princess Eugenie keeps plenty busy with her day job at as a director at Hauser & Wirth’s gallery in London. But Eugenie is also the Director of the Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded in April. The princess was at the UN headquarters to host an important meeting about the ending of modern-day slavery across the world, and she made magic at the same time by turning her Royal Ascot dress into a work look.

Princess Eugenie has proudly repeated outfits in the past. Harper’s Bazaar revealed that she wore a floral dress by The Whistles to two separate events this past spring. And for her official engagement portraits with her fiancé, which were taken at Buckingham Palace in January, the princess wore the Erdem dress she previously debuted in photos for a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Of course, Princess Eugenie isn’t the only member of the monarchy that’s prone to repeating outfits. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall is notorious for her clothing repeats as is the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. In fact, Last month, Town and Country reported that while traveling to Northern Ireland with her husband Prince Charles to an event honoring the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bombing, the Duchess of Cornwall was spotted wearing the same printed ivory dress, matching coat, and tan shoes that she wore to Royal Cornwall Show just one week prior.