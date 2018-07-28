Taylor Swift Shocked Fans By Inviting Hayley Kiyoko To Perform On Stage With Her During ‘Reputation’ Concert

It was rumored that the two singers weren't exactly fans of one another

Taylor Swift’s tradition of inviting music artists to perform with her on stage continues!

While performing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Thursday as part of her “Reputation” Stadium Tour, Swift, 28, gave her fans a shocking surprise when she invited none other than Hayley Kiyoko to join her on stage. The two then performed a dance number together as Kiyoko, 27, belted out her single, “Curious” from her 2018 debut album, Expectations, per ET.

The “Delicate” singer went all out for the “Girls Like Girls” singer as their killer performance was made complete with “dancers, choreography and pyro effects”. At the end of the night, Swift shared a photo of the two of them on stage on her Instagram writing, “Hay&Tay looking like we’re in a musical”.

In another Instagram post, Swift gave Kiyoko a shout-out writing, “THAT WAS INSANE!! Thank you so much for coming to surprise the crowd tonight. THAT WAS SO MUCH FUN!!!! So stoked this was your first stadium performance, and you absolutely killed it.”

Kiyoko also commemorated the successful evening by posting a video of the performance on her Instagram. However, it was the “Sleepover” singer’s second Instagram post of a photo of her and Swift hugging on stage prior to the evening concert that received a lot more attention, particularly due to the sweet thank you note Kiyoko gave the “Gorgeous” singer.

“It’s really hard to put into words how I feel and what just happened. I feel overwhelmed. Taylor, you reached out to someone who dreams of being heard and understood. Thank you for giving me one of the biggest gifts of my life, opportunity. And thank you for showing me that these crazy dreams of mine are possible. I couldn’t be more grateful. We keep climbing :).”

The reason some fans might have found Swift inviting Kiyoko to perform with her on stage so shocking is due to the rumor that the ladies were sporting some misinterpreted “bad blood” for each other over an incident that occurred just a few months ago.

Kiyoko has not been shy or hidden the fact that she is gay and many people who have heard her songs have become used to the fact that pretty much all of them are about girls and therefore, almost all of her music videos feature girls as her romantic partners. As a result, the “Feelings” singer received some harsh criticism within the music industry, which led to her fighting back during an interview back in March. In her efforts to defend herself, Kiyoko referenced Swift.

“I’ve had several music industry execs say, ‘You’re doing another music video about girls? I literally looked at them and was like, um, yeah … Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song and video, and no one complains that she’s unoriginal.”

Upon hearing Kiyoko use the “You Belong With Me” singer in her defense, Swift’s devoted Swifties were unable to “shake it off” and immediately took to social media and began to viciously attack her. In the end, it was Swift herself who stood up for the “Cliff’s Edge” singer.

“We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has. It’s her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests,” Swift wrote on her Tumblr blog.

Now that Swift has dubbed herself and Kiyoko as “Hay & Tay” on social media, perhaps there’s a chance their fans could possibly hear a “Hay & Tay” collaboration in the future.