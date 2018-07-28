Brad Pitt Is A Chameleon Who Changes To Look Exactly Like The Woman He’s Dating, Viral Photo Montage Shows

A viral photo montage shows all the times that Brad has adapted his look to match his girlfriends.

Brad Pitt may be more of a chameleon than he is an actor, a viral photo montage shows.

This week, a photo montage went viral showing Brad’s uncanny ability to look exactly like whatever woman he happens to be dating at the time, going all the way back to his early 1990s relationships. As the Metro noted, the picture montage first showed up in a 2006 news article but got new interest this week after a Twitter user shared the amazing find online. That prompted the Metro to provide something of an update, with new pictures of Brad and his now-busted relationship with Angelina Jolie to prove that Brad’s tendency to model himself after his girlfriends hasn’t changed in the last decade.

The photos got plenty of interest on social media, with many noting Brad’s ability to adapt his look anytime he’s dating a new woman — and some theorizing that it might be the other way around, with the women changing to keep up with Brad’s new looks.

There may not be an update to the photo collage anytime soon, the Metro noted. Though Brad has been connected romantically to MIT professor Neri Oxman, sources close to Pitt said he’s enjoying being unattached for a while.

“He has gone on dates but he’s not looking to leap into a serious relationship at the moment. He is content on his own and enjoys the quality time he spends with the children when he isn’t working,” the source told Entertainment Tonight (via the Metro). “He is focused on two of the most important things he should be focused on, and those are his children and his work. Being a father is his number one job and he knows that. He will always be there for those children.”

Brad Pitt models himself on whoever he is dating – and here's the proof – Metro https://t.co/xD04pkemnk — Angelina Jolie (@AngeliJolie24x7) July 28, 2018

This comes amid continual rumors that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston — both single for the first time since their split nearly 13 years ago — are considering getting back together. There have been a series of tabloid reports claiming that the couple has been meeting in secret, but there appears to be no evidence to back up those reports. As the Times of India noted, some of the rumors appear to be sparked from an upcoming movie role where Jennifer plays a married woman.

Those who want to see the full photo montage of chameleon Brad Pitt adopting the look of his girlfriends can check it out here.