Kylie Jenner’s ‘Ultimate Dream’ Is To See Older Sister Kendall As A Mother

Kylie reportedly wants Kendall to have her first baby before she has her second

At just 20-years-old, Kylie Jenner has built herself the life many women her age can only dream of. In her professional life, Kylie is the proud owner of her Kylie Cosmetics makeup line, which has achieved tremendous success since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star started it three years ago. Her personal life is also on the up-and-up as Kylie has built herself quite the cute, little family consisting of her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their baby daughter, Stormi.

One might ask, with the life Kylie is living, what more could she possibly hope for?

Well according to a recent report by Hollywood Life, there is one more thing, but it has nothing to do with the makeup mogul herself and everything to do with her older sister Kendall, as a source claims that Kylie’s “ultimate dream” is for the fashion model, 22, to be a mother herself, but within a specific period of time.

“When it comes to time frames, Kylie would like to see Kendall get pregnant before she gets pregnant again. That would be her ultimate dream. She really wants to see Kendall as a mom since she is so good around all the sisters kids.”

Even though Kylie is younger, Kendall is the only one left out of all of her sisters to not have the role of a mother. While Kendall is reportedly dating NBA player, Ben Simmons, it appears that she is more focused on her modeling career than she is on having a baby.

love u sister @kendalljenner A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 2:42pm PDT

As much as Kylie would reportedly like to see her sister give birth to her first child before she gives birth to her second, she isn’t exactly putting the possibly of having another baby on hold. However, she would prefer another pregnancy to occur “a few years” down the road.

“Kylie would love to wait to get pregnant again because she is still adjusting to being a mom-of-one. It’s definitely something she wants to do again, but in the more distant future. She hopes that it will take a few years before any of that happens, but at the same time, she isn’t actively trying to thwart a pregnancy.”

While Kylie and Travis prefer to maintain a certain level of privacy when it comes to their relationship, the two recently appeared on the cover of GQ magazine’s August issue together. Kylie recently ridded herself of her famous lip-fillers and according to another source, Travis is “kissing her now more than ever” as a result.

“Travis loves Kylie’s natural lips. He thinks she’s so beautiful and he tells her all the time. He has been kissing her now, more than ever and his love for her has only grown since having Stormi.”

So with all the kissing apparently going on behind closed doors, some fans might take this as a sign the couple could possibly get pregnant with baby number two sooner than Kylie plans.

Fans can catch Kylie and Kendall in the Season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on August 5 at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.