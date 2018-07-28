Watch Ottawa Redblacks Vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Top 2 Teams In CFL East

The Ottawa Redblacks and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats battle for CFL East Division supremacy one week after the Ticats said goodbye to Johnny Manziel.

The two top teams in the Canadian Football League East Division go head-to-head on Saturday, when the first-place Ottawa Redblacks at 3-2 face the 2-3 Hamilton Tiger-Cats — who hold second place despite their losing record — in a Saturday afternoon CFL clash that will live stream from Tim Hortons Stadium.

Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli set a CFL record of nine consecutive 300-yard passing performances before coming up short in the TiCats Week Six loss to the Saskatchewan Rough Riders. But even with that streak, Masoli had to be looking over his shoulder, worrying about his starting job — until last Sunday when Hamilton traded backup Johnny Manziel to the Montreal Alouettes, as Inquisitr reported.

“I think it makes a statement to [Masoli] that he’s the guy,” Hamilton Head Coach June Jones said on Friday, as quoted by Global News.

Hamilton sent Manziel, who had yet to see action in his first CFL season as he attempts a comeback after personal issues put a halt to the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner’s NFL career, to Montreal with offensive tackle Tony Washington and offensive lineman Landon Rice. Defensive end Jamaal Westerman, wide receiver Chris Williams and two first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 come back to Hamilton in exchange for the former NFL first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns.

With the trade of Johnny Manziel (left), Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (right) knows that the starting job is all his. Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 1 p.m. Pacific at 23,000-seat Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario, on Saturday, July 28.

The key for Ottawa to hold on to sole possession of first place in the CFL East will likely be running back William Powell. The five-foot-nine, 207-pound fireplug who spent time with four NFL teams before sighing with Ottawa in 2015, averaged 118 yards on the ground over the Redblacks’ first three games — then sank to a total of only 67 yards 22 carries in the last two, according to The Ottawa Sun. Getting Powell back on track is essential for Ottawa to make a serious Grey Cup run in 2018, after the expansion team won the 2016 Cup in only its second year of CFL existence.

The hoped-for resurgence of running back William Powell will be a key to victory for Ottawa on Saturday. Trevor Hagan / Getty Images

