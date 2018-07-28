Watch Manchester United Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Watch Live Online

English Premier League titans Manchester United and Liverpool clash in Michigan in a Northwest Derby transplanted to 107,000-seat Michigan Stadium.

England’s Northwest Derby shifts its backdrop to Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday for an International Champione Cup match that pits Manchester United against Liverpool and is expected to feature the preseason debuts of several World Cup stars for both teams, according to the MLive site, as the match will live stream on Saturday from the home of the Michigan Wolverines, 107,000-seat Michigan Stadium.

The stadium that is home to one of American College Football’s fiercest rivalries, Michigan vs. Ohio State, will now play host to one of England’s most hotly contested rivalries in the brand of football played in most of the rest of the world, as Michigan Daily pointed out. The game also features a rivalry of managers, as Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has not lost to any other manager — other than current Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola — as often as he has fallen to Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

Mourinho took a verbal swipe at Klopp in the run-up to Saturday’s International Champions Cup match, jibing Klopp for his reported $220 million in transfer spending, according to Sky Sports.

“Maybe this season finally you demand that they win. I think you have to be fair and now you have to demand [they win the league],” Mourinho said.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Manchester United vs. Liverpool International Champions Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 107,000-seat Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday, July 28. In the Pacific Time Zone, that start time will be 2 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Xherdan Shaqiri, one of those transfer signings, is expected to make his debut in a Liverpool shirt in Saturday, along with last season’s Premier League goal leader Mo Salah and Senaglese star Sadio Mane making their returns to the starting eleven. For Manchester United, Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea is expected to see his first action since his country bowed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Watch a preview of the Manchester United vs. Liverpool preseason rivalry match in the video below, courtesy of LFCTV.

To watch a live stream of the exciting preseason Manchester United vs. Liverpool International Champions Cup match, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To view the Manchester United vs. Liverpool International Champions Cup showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming “over the top” package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “cord-cutter” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the preseason Northwest Derby showdown streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, fans can see the match stream live, with a subscription to LFCTV which charges £4.99, or about $6.50 in United States currency, per month.