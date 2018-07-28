‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Actress Glenn Cose Speaks Out On Her Position Toward James Gunn Firing

Glenn Close wasn’t quick to take either side in the heated debate Disney controversy.

Actress Glenn Close is now throwing her hat into the fight with regard to Disney’s extremely controversial firing of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

The firing originally followed a resurfacing of numerous explicit tweets which were described by the director as jokes, though the tweets did make light of such taboo subject matter as rape and pedophilia.

Since the firing, a number of actors and comedians have thrown their support at James Gunn, and have been taking Disney to task for being too quick to fire the director of both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Dave Bautista, Patton Oswalt, Fede Alvarez, Justin Roiland and numerous others have come to the defense of Gunn, not to mention a petition on Change.org which has now garned more than 325 thousand signatures from people wishing for Disney to reverse their decision and reinstate Gunn to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which has not yet completed production.

Recently CinemaBlend has reported that another Guardians of the Galaxy franchise star, Glenn Close, had some comments to make on the highly-publicized situation. Though Close was neither quick to disparage or defend James Gunn. Instead she offered some sage wisdom to both sides of the debate.

When asked how she felt about Disney’s decision, Close seemed to feel that a bit of foresight would likely help all parties involved.

I think it would help if people on social media could envision themselves actually standing across, or sitting across from the people they’re talking about. They might change what they put on social media.

As far as the nature of James Gunn himself, Close added “All I can say is that I had a wonderful time working with him.”

James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Originally appearing in the original James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy as a character named Nova Prime, Glenn Close is a world-renown actress who has been appearing in major motion pictures since the early ’80s. Glenn Close has received Academy Award nominations for Best Actress three times in her career and has also received another three Oscar nominations for Best Supporting actress.

One of Glenn Close’s most iconic movie roles was that of the terrifying Alex Forrest in the 1987 film Fatal Attraction, where Glenn Close co-starred alongside Michael Douglas. Although Close was nominated for the best actress Oscar, the actress was ultimately one-upped for the coveted award by Cher in the movie Moonstruck.