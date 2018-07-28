Three WWE Hall Of Famers Announced For ‘Evolution,’ Could Trish Stratus And Lita Square Off One More Time?

Three legendary women wrestlers have been added to ‘Evolution,’ including Trish Stratus and Lita, and many fans would like to see them wrestle each other one more time.

On Monday’s Raw, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H announced that there will be a history-making all-women’s WWE pay-per-view titled, Evolution. Evolution will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, October 28, 2018, at 7 p.m. EST. The WWE has been promoting the women’s revolution of professional wrestling over the last few years, and the movement has seen a series of premiere moments, including the first-ever women’s Hell in a Cell match, the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, and now, Evolution.

WWE.com describes the event, and the exciting news that two WWE Hall of Famers will return to be a part of Evolution.

“The event will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view around the world, featuring Women’s Championship Matches from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown LIVE, NXT and NXT UK, as well as the finals of the all-women’s tournament, Mae Young Classic 2018. “Every woman on the roster will be on hand, including Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nia Jax and Asuka, as well as WWE Hall of Famers and Legends Trish Stratus, Lita, and many more.”

In addition to the exciting news that Lita and Trish will be a part of Evolution, as Wrestling Inc. documented, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix tweeted that she will also be joining the pay-per-view. Phoenix stated that she is flattered that the WWE universe wants her to join the other women athletes at Evolution, and she said that she wouldn’t miss it for the world. A fan asked her exactly how she would be involved and if she would be commentating, and the former WWE champion said that she has no idea.

At the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match last January, Beth Phoenix, Lita, and Trish Stratus all participated in the match, and they looked great. Though Beth impressed many fans with her commentary, much of the WWE universe would probably prefer to see “The Glamazon” in action again. Many fans would also like to see another match featuring Lita and Trish Stratus, who also participated in the Royal Rumble.

WWE

Though they may be besties in real life, Lita and Trish Stratus were once rivals in the ring, and the talented duo put on a series of nail-biting matches. No strangers to making WWE history, Lita and Trish were the first women to ever main-event Raw. We’ll have to wait to see if the pair will wrestle each other at Evolution, but considering that they helped mold women’s wrestling into what it is today, that contest would be fitting.

The pair have also tagged together, but they are most known for their one-on-one matches against one another. The Royal Rumble showed that Trish Stratus and Lita still have what it takes to put on a good show, and the WWE universe would likely love it if they squared off one more time at Evolution.