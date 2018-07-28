Lauren Burnham From ‘The Bachelor’ Stuns In Red Bikini In Gorgeous Pool Shot

Lauren Burnham from 'The Bachelor' looks incredible in a bright red bikini against a beautiful blue background.

Lauren Burnham from The Bachelor shared an incredible photo of herself in a bright red bikini with some white floral accents. She’s partly in the water, and has her hands on her hair. Lauren’s makeup looks very soft and natural, as she smiles coyly. The photo was captioned “Sliding into Arie’s DM’s like….” The stunning blue background color only added to the gorgeous photo, as the blue contrasted perfectly with Lauren’s bikini. Fans commented on how great she looked, and wished her and her fiance well on their journey.

It’s no wonder she looks so happy, considering that she and Arie Luyendyk, Jr. are happily engaged and planning their wedding. Lauren recently went wedding dress shopping, and couldn’t help but get near tears as she tried on some potential dresses, detailed E! News.

“Arie and I have always had a different connection than I’ve ever experienced before… It’s just so surreal ’cause I am wearing a wedding dress.”

Previously, the two shared some amazing engagement photos that they took to celebrate their upcoming marriage, reported People. The wedding is expected to be a private ceremony. It’ll be in Hawaii on January 12.

Although the couple are enjoying a fairly drama-free engagement, it’s not to say that it’s all over. Unfortunately, it looked like Becca Kufrin was still not completely over the brutal breakup that she had to go through with Arie in The Bachelor while filming The Bachelorette.

“Arie said he wanted a 50/50 partner but he really wanted someone to fit into HIS life,” she said, according to CafeMom. However, since the filming had wrapped up, Kufrin has said repeatedly that she’s happily engaged.

Sliding into Arie’s DM’s like…. A post shared by Lauren Burnham (@laureneburnham) on Jul 27, 2018 at 5:32pm PDT

Because of the latest episodes, Arie has been forced to respond to fans who said that he “broke” Becca, according to Us Weekly. Arie responded sarcastically to people who were hating on him on Instagram.

“Thanks for all the positive messages, we all need a lift now and then,” he said.

The outpouring of emotion against Arie in defense of Becca isn’t completely surprising, considering that his breakup with her on the finale was just plain brutal in many people’s opinions. After all, he’d recently proposed to Becca before confessing that he was actually into Lauren.

Missed you too much!! A post shared by Lauren Burnham (@laureneburnham) on Jul 26, 2018 at 8:11pm PDT

However, fans have had a chance to watch Becca some more, since she was named The Bachelorette. Of course, there’s been many ups and downs throughout the season. In particular, it wasn’t so great to find out that Lincoln Adim had been convicted of indecent assault and battery. Nor that Garrett Yrigoyen had liked “bigoted” memes on Instagram, according to Glamour.