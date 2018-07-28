‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Feeling ‘Extremely Low’ After Being Arrested Again, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards is said to be feeling very down on himself following yet another arrest.

According to a July 27 report by Hollywood Life, Ryan Edward deeply regrets stepping into the world of recreational drug use. The MTV star has reportedly been feeling very bad about himself recently, and things got worse when he was arrested again.

Sources tell the outlet that Edwards if feeling “low” and believes he has hit “rock bottom.” The past two years have been very dramatic for both Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie, but he’s trying to get past the negativity and regrets his heroin use.

“Ryan can’t help feeling like he’ll never be able to get himself back on track. The past couple of years have been nothing but non-stop drama, and Ryan is just burned out and exhausted. He truly regrets the day he first took heroin, it’s really wrecked his life and everything has been downhill ever since. Ryan just hopes and prays that when he gets out of jail he can stay clean, and work hard to regain the trust of all those he loves and has hurt over the years because of his addiction,” an insider revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ryan Edwards father, Larry Edwards, recently revealed that his son is doing much better and that he is still clean and sober. In fact, Larry claims that Ryan is even seeing his son, Bentley, almost every weekend now.

However, Ryan is not allowed to have sort of contact with Bentley’s mother, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. As many fans may remember, Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney were granted orders of protection against Ryan after he allegedly threatened to take Bentley, and even put “a bullet” in Taylor’s head.

Edwards and Bookout were previously having co-parenting issues when Maci refused to let Bentley spend time with Ryan when he first returned home from rehab. The Teen Mom star revealed that she wanted to make sure Ryan was staying clean and sober and that she wanted him to take drug tests in order to prove he was no longer taking any kind of drugs.

Recently, Ryan Edwards was arrested for failing to appear in court for a drug possession charge stemming from a previous arrest where he was busted with heroin. He could serve some time for the most recent arrest as his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, heads into the third trimester of her pregnancy.

It seems that Ryan Edwards life is very stressful at the moment, and his drug use is to blame for much of his problems.