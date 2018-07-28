Watch West Indies Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 3rd ODI Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Either West Indies or Bangladesh will end a long losing streak in ODI cricket play when they play their series-deciding match on Saturday in St. Kitts and Nevis.

After a thrilling second one day international cricket match in his team’s series against Bangladesh, 26-year-old West Indies skipper and all-rounder Jason Holder bowled what ESPNCricInfo called “one of the best last overs in recent memory” on Wednesday. The performance allowed the Windies to knot up the series at one game apiece heading into Saturday’s decider, a game that will live stream from Basseterre.

Holder called on himself to protect seven runs that seemed easily attainable for the visiting Tigers, but after dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim with the first ball, he allowed just four on the final five balls to the partnership of Mosaddek Hossain and Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza, to hold the lead and hold off the Tigers charge.

Holder’s heroics, combined with a 93-ball 125 for Shimon Hetmeyer when Moratza won the toss and inserted the hosts, as CricInfo records, now send the series to a decider, guaranteeing that one of the two countries will break a long drought of ODI series victories.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third, and series-deciding ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Saturday, July 28, at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Bassaterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis.

In Bangladesh, that start time will be 7:30 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time on Saturday. In the United States, the live stream begins on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific.

West Indies Captain Jason Holder bowled a sensational final over in the second ODI to send the Bangladesh series to a decider. Francois Nel / Getty Images

West Indies have come out on the losing end of nine of their last 10 bilateral ODI series dating back to 2014, the CricInfo database records. Only a drawn series against Afghanistan last year provided any break from the losing. In fact, the last time West Indies emerged victorious in an ODI series, the opponent was Bangladesh. That series was also played at home.

Bangladesh has lost three of their last four, with a draw against Sri Lanka last year, following a spectacular ODI series winning streak of five starting in 2015. That streak saw the Tigers defeat India, Pakistan and South Africa, as well as the Afghans and Zimbabwe, according to the CricInfo database.

Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets for Bangladesh on Wednesday. Jordan Mansfield / Getty Images

Gazi Television in Bangladesh will broadcast the third and final match of the ODI series against West Indies live on Saturday evening. Otherwise, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs cricket action in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package.

The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the exciting match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.