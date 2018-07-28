Kelly Rowland Sends Love To Demi Lovato After Overdose By Recreating Her Lion Tattoo

The two met while on 'The X-Factor' in 2013.

On Tuesday, July 24, friends and fans of Demi Lovato were shocked to learn that the pop star had been rushed to the hospital for an apparent overdose. After the initial shock settled, many people took the opportunity to send support and well-wishes to Lovato during her time of recovery, including friend and former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland.

Reports from E! News say that while attending the 29Rooms event in Chicago, Rowland decided to get a temporary tattoo on her hand to match Lovato’s own lion tattoo. Rowland first shared a photo of a sketched lion that looked similar to the lion tattoo that Lovato has on her hand. She later added a video of herself with the temporary lion tattoo in the same place.

“Got you on my mind,” Rowland captioned. “I love you.”

The pair became friends while appearing as judges together on The X-Factor in 2013. They were recently seen together in October of 2017, at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California, where Rowland presented Lovato with an award to honor her openness regarding her personal struggles with mental illness, particularly with bipolar disorder.

E! also notes that the tattoo parlor where Rowland got her temporary ink done — Power Parlor — was actually created in collaboration with Lovato.

Creating a tattoo parlor seems totally on brand for Lovato, as over the years she has shown off a number of tattoos, each with their own powerful and personal meanings. The event’s website posted a note to Lovato saying, “We all have our own form of battle scars, a reminder of what we’ve overcome.”

“Inspired by Demi’s own tattoos that celebrate her resilience, step into this temporary tattoo and turn your personal journey into art. Adorn yourself with a message of courage and self-confidence, and let your ink empower you to move forward in the face of any challenge. @ddlovato.”

In an interview with Glamour, the 25-year-old said, “I think the scars are like battle wounds — beautiful, in a way. They show what you’ve been through and how strong you are for coming out of it.”

She also added that instead of lamenting on the situation that led to her scars, she used her tattoos as a reminder to be grateful. Lovato has two tattoos over the scars with the words: “Stay” on one wrist and “Strong” on the other.

“Now I’m able to look at them and be thankful for being alive,” Demi explains. “I think that I’ve been blessed over the past year to be able to start over.”

Many other celebs have also taken to social media to wish the star a speedy recovery, including her ex Joe Jonas, his brother Nick, Cardi B, and Missy Elliot, just to name a few.

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lovato has since been released from the hospital and is recovering surrounded by family and friends.