‘Britain’s Got Talent’s’ Amanda Holden Flaunts Age-Defying Body In White String Bikini

Holden is 47-years-old.

Amanda Holden, 47, is the latest female celebrity showing the world that age is nothing but a number. The Britain’s Got Talent judge rocked a white string bikini on a boat in Corfu, The Sun reports. Holden posted a photo of the beach look on her Instagram stories and wrote “#holidays” on the photo. She paired the tiny bathing suit with a straw hat and sunglasses.

Holden is on vacation and has been posting some “cheeky” snaps from her fun in the sun. Two days ago, she shared another bikini photo. In that one, she’s wearing a striped two-piece swimsuit. The photo was taken from behind, giving her 831,000 followers a generous view of her pert rear end.

She also posted a slow-motion video of her jumping off of a boat into some inviting aqua blue water.

Looking at these photos and video, it’s easy to wonder what’s Amanda Holden’s secret for looking this good at almost 50-years-old. Based on her washboard abs, it’s clear that she works out. But is there more to her age-defying beauty?

“You have to enjoy life,” she said in an interview earlier this year with the Daily Mail. “I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet.’

But by “eat everything” she means everything on a vegetarian diet. Holden later admitted that she doesn’t eat meat. Her diet mostly consists of chickpeas, avocados, and quinoa, she said. She also heads to a fitness camp in Portugal every year to get in shape before the live shows.

When she’s not doing that, she does yoga which focuses on breathing and strength instead of cardio. She gets her heart pumping with a daily morning run, though.

“But I love a glass of wine and going out,” she continued.

As for her clear, supple skin, she revealed that she has collagen wave therapy to thank for that. She also said that she drinks a ton of water

But at the end of the day, Holden’s good looks at 47 might be genetic. She also said that her grandmother looks great even though she’s 97.

Holden isn’t the only celebrity mom in her late 40s who showed off her super-fit body this week. Jennifer Lopez did the same. Lopez donned a black swimsuit on her birthday this week and flaunted her ripped body in a group photo that featured her current flame, Alex Rodriguez.

But it’s no secret that Lopez maintains her body via regular workouts. She regularly posts selfies from the gym.