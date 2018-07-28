Watch Arsenal Vs. Paris Saint-Germain Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Watch Live Online

New Arsenal Manager Unai Emery faces his old team Paris Saint Germain in an International Champions Cup match in Singapore on Saturday.

Two of Europe’s most prestigious clubs each look for their first wins in the preseason International Champions Cup as both Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain faltered in their first outings in Singapore this week, as Real Sport reports. The two sides — each featuring brand new managers — square off in a match the will live stream from the National Stadium in the small country of just 5.9 million inhabitants.

Of course, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery took the job replacing the legendary Arsene Wenger fresh off a treble win at Paris Saint-Germain last season, while German Thomas Tuchel took over the PSG job after being strongly rumored to be the man to take over Wenger’s job at the Emirates, according to Goal.com. But Tuchel denies that he ever sought the job that Emery now holds.

“I made my decision before Wenger made his decision,” Tuchel said on Friday. “My biggest respect for him. He built the club famously for their style of football. He is an idol and role model for every coach and for me especially. I never got in touch and I made the decision for Paris before. I don’t know if I was ever meant to be the successor.”

Earlier this week in Singapore International Champions Cup play, Arsenal’s 17-year-old sensation made his debut for the Gunners’ senior team, at least in a preseason match, and scored his team’s only goal, as Sky Sports reported. Arsenal went on to lose the match in a penalty shootout.

A youthful, second-tier Paris Saint-Germain side fell to Bayern Munich 3-1 in their opening International Champions Cup match.

