Dez Bryant Goes Off On Dallas Cowboys, Says Owner Jerry Jones Is ‘Clueless’ And Sean Lee Is A ‘Snake’

The ex-Cowboys receiver feels his former team completely turned on him.

After the Dallas Cowboys released All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant, everyone thought he would be signed by another team soon. Months have now gone by and one of the most talented players in the NFL is still without a home, and he is placing full blame on his former team. On Friday evening, Bryant hopped on Twitter and sent out a series of tweets in which he completely went off on a number of his former teammates and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

It was back in April that Dez Bryant’s eight-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys came to an end and he had already become the franchise leader for touchdown receptions. Since that time, there have been many rumors about possible landing spots for him, but he still has not been signed and the frustration is really setting in.

CBS Sports reported on Friday night that Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones had spoken with SiriusXM NFL Radio. During that interview, Jones essentially went on to blame Bryant for the struggles that quarterback Dak Prescott dealt with in 2017.

Jones actually said that Prescott is “working on his game and accuracy,” but that last year, it was tough with “Dez Bryant in his ear.” That was all Bryant needed to let Twitter know what he thought about being blamed by Jones and the Cowboys.

Dez Bryant calls Jerry Jones “clueless”, nicknames Sean Lee “Snake Lee,” and says Cowboys playcalling was “garbage” last season in Twitter rant https://t.co/vydpg6u2Uz pic.twitter.com/fTYLnWJUVF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 27, 2018

In one of the first tweets, Dez Bryant responded to someone who said that Stephen Jones is clueless and that play-calling has been bad for the Cowboys. Bryant decided to let the world know that it isn’t Stephen Jones who is clueless, but Jerry Jones.

“He’s not clueless.. Jerry was the only one who was clueless.. sh*t was a planned to get me out ask Travis and my brother snake Lee I mean Sean Lee.”

In that tweet, he called linebacker Sean Lee a “snake” and a website called Blogging The Boys was a bit taken aback by that comment. Bryant had a response for that situation as well.

Yea he suppose to been my brother .. we laughed talk about goals and stuff he sat right across from me in the locker room..never thought we had a problem.. I got cut.. he was the first to know.. I find out he was also behind it

Damn!! https://t.co/KgNfu9f2uU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

There were a lot more tweets on Friday evening and one even included Bryant blaming Cowboys center Travis Frederick for his release from the team. As fans and others jumped on Bryant for his “rant,” he made sure to let everyone know he wasn’t ranting but simply responding to Stephen Jones’ comments.

While all that happened on Friday evening, reports came out earlier in the day that Dez Bryant’s reps have had talks with the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland.com reported that the talks are in the early stages, but they are in regard to a one-year deal for the 29-year-old receiver.

It is not known if Dez Bryant will end up playing for the Cleveland Browns or some other NFL team in the 2018-19 season, but it seems as if all bridges to Dallas have been burned. After the comments made by Stephen Jones, Bryant appears completely done with the majority of the Cowboys franchise and let everyone know his Twitter outburst. One thing is certain and it is that Bryant definitely hopes wherever he plays next, the Cowboys are on the schedule of his new team.